Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Danube Home, the one stop solution for all home improvement needs, based in UAE under the Danube Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the Masah Specialized Construction Co, a leading company in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector. The agreement was signed by Adel Sajan, Managing Director, Danube Group and Sayed Habib, Director - Business Development, E-Commerce & Franchise, Danube Home with Mohammed Abdul Nayeem - General Manager, Masah Construction, in the presence of key stakeholders from both organizations.

MASAH Specialized Construction is (A Mixed Limited Liability Company) formed officially in 2006 with a mission to become a top leading company in the construction sector. MASAH registered as a Saudi Company under SAGIA with “Skill Construction” as international Partner. They are one of the largest construction based organizations in Saudi Arabia, who have executed an extremely wide variety of projects with a specialization in the health care sector. Through utilizing the latest technical design applicable methods, they have a competitive edge in the construction field. Their commitment to client satisfaction, with utmost importance to quality is what makes them unique.

“We at Masah Constructions are extremely happy to partner with Danube Home, the home improvement experts. We are sure that products and services from Danube Home will facilitate our work and enhance the outcome!” said Mr. Nayeem .

Under the agreement Danube Home will partner with Masah Specialized Construction Co. for Project Business in Saudi Arabia. Under this new partnership Danube Home will collaborate with Masah Group for multiple construction projects across educational, hospitality and other prominent sectors.

“This is a successful step in expanding our presence across Saudi Arabia, keeping in mind the sudden surge of economic growth the region is facing. We are sure that our association with the Masah Specialized Construction Co. will take Danube Home to greater heights," says Mr. Adel Sajan.

As a solution provider in the Home Improvement Sector with an in-house Design and Develop team offering affordable luxury, Danube Home aims to add value to the projects undertaken by Masah Construction Co.

Sayed Habib, the pioneer of expansion at Danube Home believes that this agreement between the two experts in their respective industries is path breaking. “With the market and economy in Saudi Arabia booming with opportunities, we believe that it is the right time to step into the market in collaboration with the Masah Specialized Construction Co, who are one of the leading construction companies with many major projects associated to their name," he added.

-Ends-

About Danube Home

Danube Home is one of the largest home furniture and furnishing brands in the Middle East and GCC region. They operate in the lifestyle retail sector and have presence in more than 20 countries across the globe including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and many more countries. Danube Home specializes in 25,000 products sourced from 23 countries across the globe.

To know more about the brand and its offerings log into www.danubehome.com