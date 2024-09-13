At this year’s Chillventa, Danfoss will highlight the theme, “Shift your perspective on the cold chain”, and demonstrate how its comprehensive portfolio of refrigeration and HVAC solutions can create a sustainable cold chain, improving efficiency and reducing carbon emissions from farm to table.

"In the MENA region, where temperature extremes challenge food safety and energy efficiency, advancing cold chain solutions is not just a business priority but a regional necessity. We are pleased to welcome our partners and customers from MENA at the Danfoss booth at Chillventa, and to open dialogues on optimizing the cold chain in our region", said Ziad Al Bawaliz, Regional President at Danfoss Turkiye, Middle East and Africa region.

Shifting perspectives on food processing & cold storage

The Danfoss booth will showcase solutions that help food and beverage manufacturers to build refrigeration systems that prioritize safety and energy efficiency. “We collaborate with over 80% of the global cold chain operators, and our components enable cold storage in 90% of the global cold storage space,” says Anatoly, Mikhailov, Vice President Industrial Refrigeration at Danfoss. “This experience helps us to identify refrigeration pain points and develop solutions to address them and create more reliable, energy-efficient systems.”

Key solutions include:

The debut of Danfoss’ latest innovation for reducing energy consumption in cold storage: NeoCharge® .

. The company’s full line of large components for industrial CO2 transcritical systems.

A new version of its Intelligent Purging System (IPS 8) for systems working with propane.

for systems working with propane. Technologies supporting high-temperature industrial heating systems, such as the six-cylinder BOCK® HGX56 CO₂ T compressor, the Danfoss PSG Scroll compressor and the Palladio Screw compressor (trusted by Danfoss).

compressor, the Danfoss and the (trusted by Danfoss). The new EKE 400 controller packaged in a panel solution, which delivers high efficiency and full control of evaporators.

Shifting perspectives on food service refrigeration

For the next link in the cold chain, Danfoss will display its wide range of refrigeration solutions for HORECA, including:

Solutions certified/approved for use in low GWP and natural refrigerant applications, as well as condensing units and solenoid valves for CO2.

Cold room solutions, such as Optyma™ Control and Optyma™ Plus INVERTER , VLT® Refrigeration Drive FC 103, solenoid valves and superheat control solutions that increase energy efficiency, and a wide range of IoT and connectivity solutions.

and , VLT® Refrigeration Drive FC 103, solenoid valves and superheat control solutions that increase energy efficiency, and a wide range of IoT and connectivity solutions. Refrigeration system and glassdoor merchandizer designs that help food and beverage manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint.

Danfoss Advanced Active Filter AAF 007, delivering up to 60 % lower power losses compared to similar filters and effective elimination of high-order harmonics

Shifting perspectives on food retail

At the final link in the cold chain, the retail supermarket, Danfoss brings a unique level of real-world experience from its Smart Store concept in Nordborg, Denmark. The combined Smart Store supermarket and Application Development Center demonstrate how, by using existing and available technology and solutions, supermarkets can reduce food loss, improve food safety and optimize operations, all while working towards net zero and contributing to a community’s energy eco system. Booth visitors will be able to see the results achieved in the Danfoss Smart Store and learn how they can take advantage of the same technology.

Danfoss food retail experts will also present the System Manager AK-SM800A – the key component of the intelligent ADAP-KOOL® refrigeration and HVAC systems for food retail – and Alsense®, the company’s monitoring and management software.

Shifting perspectives on comfort cooling and heating

Chillventa attendees will also see Danfoss’ Turbocor® compressors with the Active Cooling option that further expands the application scope of oil-free centrifugal technology. The company’s broad R290 portfolio caters to the European market’s emphasis on sustainability, offering options for various hydronic heat pump and chillers applications, such as the new VZN 220 Inverter Scroll compressor along with the microplate heat exchanger H62-CZ. And Danfoss will dedicate an entire section of its booth to highlight how companies can use existing technology to recover industrial waste heat and use it for internal processes and district heating.

New Perspectives on Today's Challenges

For Danfoss, Chillventa provides not only an opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions for optimizing the cold chain but also an ideal platform to think outside the box. "Our industry faces massive challenges that we can only overcome by collaborating across the entire value chain," says Jürgen Fischer, President of Danfoss Climate Solutions. "Whether it's the refrigerant or energy transition, economic growth, quality of life, and achieving our climate goals are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, we are already implementing this within our company. Last year, we reduced our emissions while continuing to grow. We look forward to engaging in creative discussions at Chillventa, with the common goal of creating a sustainable, efficient cold chain that benefits us all, our environment, and our economy.”

