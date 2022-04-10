Prompt customer care responses and regular communications with customers hailed

Part of Dubai Land Department’s recognition for best practices and service excellence companies

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties’ community management arm, LOAMS, has been recognised by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), for its outstanding initiatives in managing its communities and buildings.

The recognition is part of DLD’s efforts to encourage best practices and service excellence among facilities management companies in Dubai.

LOAMS, Luxury Owners Association Management Company LLC, was recognised for a long list of accomplishments, including working closely with RERA to implement community rules and regulations, ensuring minimal complaints are received by the regulatory agency from customers as well as prompt, efficient and appropriate action towards any concerns or issues.

In addition, RERA took notice of LOAMS’ outstanding and extensive approach in communicating regularly with property owners and relevant committees through meetings and consultations as well as continuous engagement across all DAMAC properties.

“We are committed to providing our customers the best possible experience and are delighted that our work is being recognised by the Dubai Land Department and RERA,” said Said El Haouasli, Vice President, LOAMS, an ISO 9001:2015 quality certified and award winning jointly owned property (JOP) and community management company.

“This will further motivate us to enhance our engagement initiatives and ensure customer happiness for property owners in our portfolio,” added El Haouasli.

LOAMS most recent achievement follows a string of recognitions in the past, including most recently the Best Crisis Management Initiative award from the International Real Estate Community Management Summit Dubai Awards, which honour UAE-based companies that deliver outstanding service in the field of Community Management, Facilities Management, Property Management, and Real Estate in general.

The company has also previously won important industry accolades such as “Winner - Best Owners Association Management Firm Y2017”, “Finalist – Best Owners Association Management – Y2018”, “Runner Up Best Owners Association Management Initiative – Y2019” at the Gulf Real Estate Awards.

Currently, LOAMS manages and administers 55 JOPs & 2 Master Communities exceeding 34,792 units.

