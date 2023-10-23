With a total gross floor area (GFA) of 2.3 million sq. m the community will feature more than 9,000 villas

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE’s leading luxury real estate developer DAMAC Properties has announced progress milestones at its third master development, DAMAC Lagoons, poised to redefine urban living in Dubai.

Spread across a total area of 4.5 million sq. m, this water-inspired community development promises to bring Mediterranean-themed living to the heart of Dubai.

Construction progress stands at an impressive 20%, with ongoing construction for 6,459 villas spread across 13 clusters. Additionally, 1,432 villas (across 2 clusters) are in the final stages of appointing the main contractor, while 1,025 villas (across 2 clusters) are in the final stages of design. More than 2,300 villas have already reached the ground floor or above.

Since the project's launch in November 2021, DAMAC has achieved remarkable progress, with work underway on 6,500 villas in less than two years. The project employs a daily workforce of more than 14,000 individuals, supported by over 100 excavators and more than 850 vehicles entering the site daily.

Remarkably, DAMAC Lagoons has achieved over 13.6 million safe man-hours without any lost time incident, reflecting its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its workforce.

Situated adjacent to DAMAC Hills, the developer’s flagship community development, this visionary project offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and accessibility to the vibrancy of Dubai's city life.

With a total gross floor area (GFA) of 2.3 million sq. m. the community will feature more than 9,000 villas. To date, 98% of released units have been sold to date.

With a central focus on water-inspired features, the community will consist of 176,650 sq. m. of water spaces, an area larger than 141 Olympic-sized swimming pools. On completion, the community is expected to accommodate more than 39,400 people.

Thus far, the development has awarded more than AED 1 billion worth of contracts to date for infrastructure, and over AED 5.6 billion worth of contracts have been awarded to date for villa construction.

DAMAC Lagoons will offer an array of amenities, including an exclusive clubhouse, lush green meadows, retail shops, a floating amphitheatre, fitness centres, crystal lagoons, kids' play areas, an inland white beach, a water cinema, a wave pool, waterpark, and a majestic waterfall.

In line with DAMAC’s commitment to sustainability, the project is also currently in the process of obtaining a LEED Gold certification, aiming to become the first master community in the UAE to receive this prestigious rating under the LEED Cities and Communities Rating System. The development integrates green and sustainable features at every stage, from initial design to construction and future operation.

