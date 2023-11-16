Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As winter sets in, DAMAC proudly announces the launch of its Night Golf facilities on the championship course at the renowned Trump International Golf Club Dubai, adding a touch of exhilaration to the overall golfing experience.

Situated within the heart of DAMAC’s flagship master community, DAMAC Hills, the introduction of state-of-the-art LED floodlights ensures that the 18-hole Gil Hanse designed desert links style course remains open late into the evening, offering players an unparalleled golfing experience.

The inaugural event, attended by esteemed guests and industry colleagues marked the official unveiling of the illuminated course. This development aligns with DAMAC's commitment to providing world-class luxury sports facilities.

Since its launch in 2017, the Trump International Golf Club has garnered acclaim, winning the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in Dubai twice for best Luxury golf course in the city. Notable accolades include the World’s best PAR 3 course in 2021 and the UAE’s best golf course in 2022 at the World Golf Awards.

To commemorate the Night Golf facility's launch, the club hosted an exclusive dinner, welcoming close associates, partners, and golf enthusiasts. The occasion showcased DAMAC and Trump International Golf Club's dedication to delivering top-tier golfing services in the region and marking it as the first Trump golf course to offer night golf services.

Nestled in DAMAC Hills, the luxury golf club offers more than just golfing excellence. Culinary enthusiasts can savour authentic Italian cuisine at PRATO, enjoy international flavours at the 71 Sports Bar with live sports on a mega screen, and experience community-style family dining at Caddy Shack.

Beyond golf and dining, the club boasts an open-air infinity swimming pool with stunning views, a well-equipped fitness centre, and an expansive Pro Shop offering the latest in golfing hardware equipment and exclusive lifestyle apparel.

Dubai's thriving golf community is further enriched by the Trump International Golf club's two award-winning floodlit courses and two state-of-the-art swing studios and Dubai's only TrackMan driving range, attracting top tier golfers and celebrities from around the world to the facilities

DAMAC Hills, the community surrounding the expansive golf course, offers diverse living experiences, including the recently launched Golf Greens.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

