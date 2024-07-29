DAMAC’s latest project, LAGOON Views showcased, garnering high interest

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, one of the leading luxury real estate developers in the region, has held a key event organised in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to support and recognise the contributions of Emirati realty brokers in the UAE community.

The Emirati Brokers Event gathered around 300 brokers, as well as DAMAC staff.

The congruence, which aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme initiated by DLD, a pivotal initiative under Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, held the spotlight on one of DAMAC's latest luxury developments, the DAMAC LAGOON Views. This cluster of apartments is located in the developer’s third and upcoming master community DAMAC Lagoons

"UAE nationals play a crucial role in the nation's real estate brokerage community, and this event is our way of acknowledging their hard work and contribution. The DAMAC LAGOON Views apartments are a testament to delivering unparalleled luxury and quality, and we are excited to have showcased this project for this occasion," said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC.

The event featured presentations on the new project, a gala dinner, and an awards ceremony to honour the outstanding achievements of top-performing Emirati brokers.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with peers, share insights, and explore potential collaborations.

Over the years, DAMAC has emerged as a diverse, equal-opportunity, and inclusive employer, empowering people at all levels. The company’s training curriculum offers employees valuable opportunities to acquire essential skills and expertise that accelerate their personal and professional journeys.

With staff from over 100 different nationalities, the Group’s initiatives align with the goals of the UAE government, prioritising citizen empowerment and providing opportunities to shape their future through involvement in globally significant projects.