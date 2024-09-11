Dubai becomes YPO’s first destination to conduct this high-network business event for its member community.

Dubai, UAE – DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the Middle East, has officially signed an agreement today to become the Palladium Sponsor for the 2024 Global Business Summit hosted by YPO, the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries.

The sponsorship was signed by Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development of DAMAC Properties and a member of the YPO MENA Star Chapter; and Sami Daud, Global Business Summit Host City Chair and a member of the YPO Khaleej Chapter in the presence of the YPO Global Business Summit Executive Committee and DAMAC senior executives.

The event, chaired by YPO member Angel Garcia-Cordero, will take place from November 7 to 9 in Dubai gathering 1,000 influential business leaders worldwide to explore cutting-edge trends and opportunities in business and innovation.

The Summit represents a key opportunity to showcase Dubai’s rapid ascent as a global business hub. With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and dynamic business environment, Dubai has become a thriving destination for entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors worldwide. The Summit will offer attendees an exclusive look into the city’s business landscape and DAMAC’s most innovative real estate developments.

Amira Sajwani expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“Dubai has emerged as a critical nexus for global businesses, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and growth. The YPO Global Business Summit perfectly reflects the city’s innovative spirit. DAMAC is honoured to be the Official Palladium Sponsor of this prestigious event, where we look forward to showcasing our latest developments and engaging with global business leaders who are shaping the future. This partnership underlines DAMAC’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence across our business verticals and ambitions,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties.

Sofyan Almoayed, 2024-2025 YPO Global Chairman, highlighted the significance of the event: “The YPO Global Business Summit presents a unique platform for leaders to explore key trends, exchange crucial market insights, and form meaningful partnerships to propel business growth in their communities and beyond. DAMAC’s sponsorship underscores our shared vision with YPO to drive forward cutting-edge innovation and leadership in today’s dynamic global economy.”

The 2024 YPO Global Business Summit

The Summit will convene 1,000 YPO members in Dubai where over three days, attendees will participate in high-level discussions, hear from visionary speakers, and engage in meaningful networking opportunities designed to foster strategic business growth and partnerships.

As the Palladium Sponsor, DAMAC Properties will play a pivotal role in showcasing Dubai’s business potential while also spotlighting its latest luxury developments. This partnership will create new opportunities for global engagement and further reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for international business and innovation.

ABOUT DAMAC PROPERTIES

DAMAC Properties have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

ABOUT DAMAC GROUP

The DAMAC Group is the multi-billion-dollar business conglomerate of UAE based Hussain Sajwani. The Group’s investments are divided into six core areas; real estate, capital markets, hotels & resorts, logistics, fashion & retail and data centres.

The Group’s flagship company is DAMAC Properties, one of the region's largest property developers. Other notable activities include the acquisition of the Italian fashion house, Roberto Cavalli and luxury Swiss jewellery brand de GRISOGONO, the 50-storey development DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London, a luxury condo project in Surfside, Miami, and a luxury resort in the Maldives.

In a bid to disrupt the global data centre landscape, the Group recently announced plans to build data centres through its digital infrastructure company, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, across different global locations.

Today, the Group’s global footprint extends across North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. With its vision firmly set on growth and expansion, the Group continues in its quest for diversification and business excellence.

About YPO

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

