Market Solutions Events Management and Cybersecurity Innovation Series (CSIS) pledges it’s support to UAE’s initiative on creating a safe and secure cyber environment. We will be hosting an initiative called the Cybersecurity Innovation Series (CSIS) – UAE Chapter Endorsed by the UAE Cyber Security Council which will take place on 6-7 September 2022 at Conrad Hotel in Dubai, UAE. This initiative will bring together IT and Cybersecurity professionals to exchange valuable expertise, ideas, and learnings on securing Enterprises, Government, Public and Private Sector against the ever-evolving cyber threats.

Emerging technologies have always played a vital role in protecting our core digital infrastructure and the hyper connected landscape especially due to the convergence of Internet of Things (IOT), Big Data, Cloud Computing, AI and more. This initiative will be the perfect platform for industry leaders to gather and discuss the way forward in achieving maximum resilience and ensuring utmost security against the cyber threats in years to come.

This chapter will help educate delegates on the latest trends and strategies on Ransomware, Posture Management, Detecting Malicious Activities, Data Breach, Cloud, Application Security and to tackle today’s new and upcoming Cyber Threats. Along with that, our speakers and experts will help touch base upon the challenges faced by the whole IT and the cybersecurity community.

Jiawei Liu, Huawei UAE CEO said, “Huawei has been actively working with governments, customers, and partners through various channels to safeguard end-to-end cybersecurity and jointly tackle all its challenges. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and a challenge that cannot be addressed by one person, organization, or nation alone. That is why we are proud to be associated with the Cyber Security Innovation Series, UAE, event to help strengthen existing partnerships with stakeholders such as the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council and forge new ones, hence support to establish the UAE as a globally trusted and safe digital oasis and realize our vision of building a fully connected, intelligent world.”

This event will host dignitaries like His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, Nicholas Charnley from TAQA – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Dr. Lt. Col Hamad Khalifa Swuidan Al Nuaimi from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Aloysius Cheang and Ashraf Esmat Khalil from Huawei UAE, Taha Hussain from DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority), Richard Uhunmwagho from Standard Chartered Bank, Dan Caban from Mandiant, Imran Shaikh from Virgin Mobile, Shafiullah Ismail from Mubadala Capital, Zaheer Mubarak Shaikh from Al Maryah Community Bank, Dr. Srijith Nair from Careem, Jeevan Badigari from DAMAC Group, Sudeep Chatterjee from MetricStream, Dr. Fene Osakwe from Forbes Technology Council Member and many more.

"The rising cost of data breaches means that it’s more important for businesses to ensure that their security controls are effective. Simply installing tools and assuming that they provide ongoing protection against the latest threats is a risk that security teams cannot afford to take.

Picus believes that security control validation is as essential as vulnerability management to improve organizations’ security postures and has developed the most complete security control validation technology to help make this process safe, simple and continuous." Says Mr. Hamdi Alper Memis, CEO, Picus

“Cyber risk has become one of the top risks faced by organizations as the scale, sophistication, and frequency of cyber-attacks continues to grow at an alarming rate,” said Sudeep Chatterjee, General Manager, Middle East and India, MetricStream. “We are thrilled to be participating in the 3rd CSIS Cyber Security Innovation Series to take forward the conversation on connected and integrated approach to cyber risk management.”

The UAE chapter of this series will see participation from various organizations such as UAE Cyber Security Council, TAQA – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Virgin Mobile UAE, Standard Chartered Bank, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority), Huawei, Landmark Group, Mandiant, Ittihad International Investment LLC, PICUS, ENGIE, Metricstream, Mubadala Capital, Careem, Aster Retail GCC, DAMAC Group, Al Maryah Community Bank, DEFENSYS, Inspira | RiskRecon, HSA Group and much more.

For more information reach out to Market Solutions Events Management on info@msevents.ae