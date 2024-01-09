Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight, the pioneer of ‘The Art of Cybersecurity Value-Added-Distribution’, today announced its fiscal year 2023 financial results. After only four years, CyberKnight once more demonstrated robust performance, with a remarkable 57% increase in annual revenue.

The noteworthy success and consistent growth since inception stem from CyberKnight's unwavering commitment to formidable strategy and flawless execution while continuously investing in people, process, and technology. The company's stellar momentum is derived from its expertise in Zero Trust Security, reputation built on customer-success, market-leading cybersecurity portfolio, channel empowerment of 400+ partners, trusted advisory relationships with 500+ customers in the Middle East, best-of-breed marketing initiatives, and the dedication of talented teams across the region.

"Despite the macro environment, we had another record-breaking year, overachieving our targets. In just four years, we have become the fastest-growing cybersecurity-focused VAD in the region. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our vendors, partners, and customers for their support in our journey thus far. None of this would have been possible without our exceptional team, who have consistently exceeded expectations and have embodied our numbers-driven cultural values of agility, passion, ambition, and uncompromising character. As we progress with our mission, we are proud of the tangible impact CyberKnight has made to the Middle East’s state of cyber resilience by securing digital transformation, remote working and cloud adoption initiatives for enterprise and government customers.", said Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder & COO at CyberKnight added “I’m filled with immense pride reflecting on the year that has passed. In the face of regional challenges, our collective determination and commitment have propelled us forward. Our operational achievements as a team of sixty people now, stand as a testament to our shared vision. During 2023, we soared to new heights, and as we step into 2024, this marks an exciting milestone as we enter our fifth year of existence and embark on a new chapter of growth and success. Our plans to double our headcount are bold, rooted in our belief that each team member plays an integral role in our continued success. We will continue striving for aggressive, but sustainable goals, investing in existing markets and expanding our footprint into new ones.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.