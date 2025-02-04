Dubai, UAE – According to Gartner, the passage of strict data breach notification laws and privacy regulations worldwide, privacy issues are increasingly manifesting as legal and regulatory questions rather than information security issues. Gartner emphasizes the importance of implementing Privacy by Design principles, ensuring that data protection measures are integrated into business processes. According to IDC, 80% of enterprise data is unstructured, making privacy compliance more complex.

To support enterprise and government organizations across Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) with privacy, data protection, AI governance and compliance challenges, CyberKnight has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Ardent Privacy, a pioneer in privacy compliance and data discovery technology. This collaboration aims to empower regional enterprises to navigate complex local privacy regulations while enhancing data protection and governance.

Ardent Privacy offers robust solutions to help organizations comply with regional data protection laws and guidelines. Its advanced data discovery and privacy automation tools enable efficient identification, classification, and management of sensitive data. By centralizing compliance workflows for privacy assessments, data subject rights automation and data breach management Ardent Privacy ensures adherence to end to end compliance to the regional data governance & privacy compliance standards, reducing the risk of non-compliance while enhancing data security and operational efficiency.

“Data privacy has become a top priority in the regulatory environment across the region. Our partnership with Ardent Privacy allows us to bring cutting-edge data security posture management (DSPM) & data privacy suite to our strategic partners and their customers, enabling them to stay ahead of evolving data protection laws. Through this alliance, CyberKnight and Ardent Privacy will provide businesses with the tools needed to proactively assess risk, streamline compliance efforts, and ensure end-to-end visibility into sensitive data.”, commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“Sensitive Data inventory and visibility is still a significant challenge for enterprises to secure data, comply with regulations and manage data risk from proliferation of AI applications and usage. Privacy compliance requires geographic focus, and Ardent is committed to providing complete support for regional and country specific regulatory standards, which are crucial for ensuring effective compliance. We at, Ardent, are very excited about the partnership with CyberKnight to offer organizations across META a simplified and automated data privacy platform.”, added Sameer Ahirrao, Founder & CEO at Ardent Privacy.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Ardent Privacy:

Ardent is a data privacy, security and AI governance technology company based in Maryland, USA and Pune, India. Ardent’s mission is to help enterprises and government agencies implement meaningful security and privacy programs aligned to their business mission, building trust and protecting data assets. Ardent’s patented technology “TurtleShield” empowers enterprise security, legal, compliance and data teams to implement and manage data privacy within the organizations with rapid data asset visibility and actions to enable privacy compliance, meaningful data protection, and reduce cost of compliance and data breaches.