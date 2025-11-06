MUSCAT: In one of the most distinguished highlights of this year’s CXO Awards, celebrating Oman’s most visionary C-suite leaders, Dr. Khalid Salim Ali Al Hamadani, Chief Human Resources Officer of BankDhofar, was honoured as CHRO of the Year – Banking.

Held recently at the JW Marriott Muscat, the CXO Awards 2025 celebrated leaders whose strategic foresight, innovation, and transformative impact continue to shape Oman’s corporate landscape in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Organized annually by Apex Media, publishers of Muscat Daily and other leading titles, this year’s edition extended its reach across the GCC, positioning Oman as a regional hub for leadership, innovation, and inspiration.

Presiding over the ceremony was H.E. Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, who commended the awardees for their outstanding contributions to the Sultanate’s progress and resilience.

Recognized among Oman’s most influential executives, Dr. Al Hamadani received the award for his transformative leadership in human resources, which has redefined HR excellence at BankDhofar. The award citation highlighted his strategic vision, commitment to Omani talent development, and his success in fostering a culture of innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth within the organization.

A veteran professional with over 27 years of HR experience spanning the banking and public sectors, Dr. Al Hamadani joined BankDhofar in 2016 to support its transformation journey and strengthen HR practices across all levels of the Bank. Under his leadership, BankDhofar has implemented comprehensive HR transformation programmes designed to cultivate a performance-driven culture of excellence.

Dr. Al HamAdani holds a Doctorate in Human Resources Management from Northampton Business School (UK), a Master’s in HR Management from Sheffield Business School, and a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Sultan Qaboos University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Al Hamadani has championed the creation of a positive and engaging work environment, emphasizing open communication, continuous feedback, digital HR services, and employee wellness initiatives. His people-first philosophy is now embedded in BankDhofar’s HR frameworks, reinforcing the Bank’s position as one of Oman’s most progressive and employee-centric financial institutions.