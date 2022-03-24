Dubai – United Arab Emirates: CUISINE PLUS, the market leader in custom-made kitchens, opens doors to a new outlet in Abu Dhabi, making it its second store in the UAE, situated on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street. In light of the grand opening, the premium German manufacturer will be offering customers a 40% discount and eliminating VAT on all products from 24th March 2022 to 24th April 2022.

With 38 years of extensive experience across Europe, CUISINE PLUS offers UAE homeowners a chance to create their dream kitchens. From design to installation, customers will be the architect of their kitchen with the help of a personal advisor trained in interior design, decoration, and architecture, ensuring they receive “a kitchen like no other”.

An addition to the already-existing outlet in Salah Al Din St. in Dubai, the new 5050 sqft showroom in Abu Dhabi displays 11 unique models of kitchens, including one that is fully functional, providing customers with a first-hand experience. Designed to inspire cooking enthusiasts with the elegance of French style and modern arrangements, all displays are equipped with key appliances and showcase a range of countertops and cupboards from both German suppliers and local providers.

The brand’s team of creative experts along with their Studio Lab 4D tool, allows customers to personalize the height, width, depth and color of each element. The brand has crafted several styles to get inspired from: matte finish, glossy collections, wood and materials inspiration, with a choice of more than 530 colours. Adapting to the diverse lifestyles and tastes within the UAE, the bespoke experience goes beyond expectations, with the options of smart kitchen equipment and accessories, integrating lighting, noise and height engineering for customers in need of a hybrid kitchen. The kitchen, being a fixed structure that most homeowners would want to choose carefully in the hands of experts, functionality and space optimization are crucial to the brand. Once selected, the brand’s experts will deliver and install the kitchen to customers' homes to install it, at no additional cost.

The General Manager of Cuisine Plus comments “The kitchen still remains the centerpiece of every home, it’s an essential living space where everyone gets together, improvises meals to please loved ones, or unwind after a long day. With the residential population increasingly growing in the UAE, this third store will help to meet the growing demand of customers seeking for originality, singularity and long-lasting quality fittings”.

Founded in 1984, Cuisine Plus is a subsidiary of the market leader in kitchen distribution in Europe with more than 400 shops, sourcing from the European largest manufacturers and suppliers. All furniture and hardware are factory assembled, ensuring maximum resistance to use, which allows the brand to secure a 10 years warranty for its products. The large choice of manufacturers allows them to select the best quality at the best available prices to fit all budgets.

Website: https://cuisineplus.sa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cuisineplusme/?hl=en