Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, CTM360, the first and only Arab world technology company to be recognized globally as a DRP leader, is pleased to announce its second consecutive participation at the highly anticipated Black Hat MEA Event, scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center from November 14th to 16th 2023. This esteemed event promises to be the cyber industry's most extensive exhibition and conference in the region, bringing together cybersecurity professionals and experts from around the world.

CTM360 is the region’s first cybersecurity technology company, which services customers globally across various sectors and industries. Self-funded and acclaimed for its innovative technology, CTM360 provides a unique consolidated approach to external cybersecurity, combining External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and takedowns, all through one centralized platform. It is worth mentioning that the company demonstrates exceptional expertise in takedowns, having addressed the largest number of takedowns. The company has garnered numerous awards and acclaim and has also been recently recognized as a global leader in the DRP industry by Frost & Sullivan.

Black Hat MEA is known for its rapid growth and global recognition as the premier event for cybersecurity professionals. With over 300 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 40,000 visitors, this event is the largest gathering of its kind, attracting experts, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the globe. The 2023 edition of Black Hat MEA builds upon the success of previous years, making it an essential destination for all those passionate about cybersecurity.

CTM360 invites all attendees, media personnel, and industry professionals to visit Booth

(Hall 1 i-10) at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center during the Black Hat MEA Event.

For media inquiries, please contact: sajal@edxlabs.com