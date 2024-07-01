Bangkok, Thailand – CTM360 and the ASEAN CIO Association (ACIOA) successfully hosted an exclusive roundtable event on June 20, 2024, at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. The event brought together senior executives and prominent leaders from Thailand’s Government Authorities and the Financial Sector to address the region's critical and evolving cybersecurity challenges.

The opening remarks by Dr. Kitti Kosavisutte, Chairman of TB-CERT and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Bangkok Bank, on his insights regarding the current cybersecurity landscape in Thailand, followed by the keynote and presentation by Mr. Mirza Asrar, CEO of CTM360, on ‘A New Perspective To Cyber Resilience’, led to meaningful discussions over dinner that aimed to foster collaboration and the exchange of ideas and strategies to enhance Thailand's cybersecurity posture.

“ACIOA is proud to provide a strong platform for C Suite executives and leading industrial experts to share valuable insights and collaborate on pressing cybersecurity challenges that enterprises face. The event is one of the many channels for continuous learning in the ASEAN CIO community, be it navigating the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape or embarking on digital transformation and adopting emerging technologies like AI”, said Mr Ng Hoo Ming, President of ACIOA.

"This roundtable signifies a critical step in our efforts to bolster Thailand’s cybersecurity defenses. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we are better equipped to tackle the region's prevalent cyber threats", said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & Founder of CTM360.

CTM360's mission is to provide comprehensive cybersecurity oversight for organizations worldwide. Leveraging the power of Big Data, CTM360's platform offers real-time insights into cyber risks on organizations’ external security posture and the threats that are targeting them. As a turn-key, SaaS-based technology platform, it revolutionizes security outside the firewall with its advanced analytics, monitoring, and response capabilities.

The ASEAN CIO Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the success of ICT industry leaders across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. ACIOA leads an adept community of CIOs through its activities and programs, creates opportunities to share expertise, and develops relationships with an open mindset. ACIOA's primary mission is to develop communication and information-sharing bridges across its CIO community, focusing on building business relationships and providing opportunities for cross-industry and cross-nation sharing of business experience, leadership techniques, and technology expertise.

ACIOA and CTM360 are dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity in Thailand through continuous collaboration and innovation to stay ahead of cyber risks. Their goal is to enable ASEAN technology leaders to cultivate a secure cyber environment and promote safe digital operations across Thai organizations.

