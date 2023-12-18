Cryptyd unveils new multiplayer mobile game geared towards arab markets

Alexandria, Egypt & Newton, Massachusetts: Cryptyd Inc announced today the successful conclusion of a funding round, backed by Newton International Management. The capital infusion is poised to propel the launch of Cryptyd’s groundbreaking Baloot Quest تحدي بلوت mobile game, targeting Saudi Arabia and other GCC markets.

Baloot, originally derived from the French Belote game, has transformed into a refined game in its Arab adaptation, demanding a high level of player skill. Cryptyd's Baloot Quest تحدي بلوت introduces cutting-edge technology, contemporary graphics, and a range of empowerment tools. Users have the flexibility to personalize game modes, round speeds, card types, and game rules. The game, `not only, features advanced social elements such as leagues, competitions, and live chat with audio communication, but also showcases the most advanced artificial intelligence, applicable in both solo player mode and for groups that fall short of the standard four-player requirement for a regular round.

The investment proceeds will play a pivotal role in supporting Cryptyd's comprehensive strategy, encompassing marketing initiatives, user acquisition costs, and sustained development efforts for the Baloot Quest تحدي بلوت game.

Ahmed Alaa, CEO, and founder of Cryptyd, Inc expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are heartened by the confidence that Newton has placed in our team, and we approach this upcoming stage of moving into game publishing with confidence and excitement." Alaa emphasized the alignment of Cryptyd’s philosophy with Newton, focusing on ensuring the game is enjoyable, and deliberately steering clear of the prevalent "pay to win" culture in many games. He further noted, "We firmly believe that our success will come from the delight of our customers and their eagerness to play Baloot Quest تحدي بلوت."

Baloot Quest is readily accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Android platforms. The team invites mobile gaming enthusiasts to experience the thrill of Baloot Quest تحدي بلوت, where entertainment is paramount, and every player has an equal opportunity to succeed.

Cryptyd, Inc, headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, operates seamlessly with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cryptyd SA, strategically located in Alexandria, Egypt, serving as the central hub for operations and development. The company's inception traces back to its incubation at the American University in Cairo V-lab and subsequent nurturing by the Google game accelerator in Singapore. Cryptyd received seed funding from Acacia Angels as well as Alexandria Angels and AUC Angels. Cryptyd has established itself as a leading independent game development studio in MENA with expertise in game design, artwork, software development and game production. Cryptyd aims to become the first MENA development studio creating IP for regional and global markets.

Newton International Management, LLC specializes in early-stage investments, focusing on companies that leverage technology to elevate consumers' quality of life at the higher levels of the hierarchy of needs.