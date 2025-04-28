DUBAI, United Arab Emirates,Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is taking center stage as a Gold Sponsor oftoken2049 dubai, one of the most influential Web3 industry conferences shaping the global digital assets landscape. This strategic involvement underscores Bybit’s unwavering leadership in the blockchain space and its commitment to delivering real-world utility through cutting-edge crypto solutions.

Hosted at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah from April 30 to May 1, TOKEN2049 Dubai is expected to attract over 15,000 participants from more than 160 countries — including industry pioneers, innovators, regulators, developers, and institutional investors. Bybit’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing industry knowledge, regional growth, and community empowerment. TOKEN2049 offers a unique platform for idea exchange, innovation, and meaningful dialogue — a vision that closely aligns with Bybit’s mission.

“TOKEN2049 is where the brightest minds in crypto come together, and Bybit is proud to contribute our voice to this global conversation,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are here to share, support, and build. We believe in the power of community. This event is a great platform for Web3 market participants to collaborate, grow and strengthen the crypto trading industry together.”

A Milestone for Bybit Pay: Crypto Payment Utility in Action

One of the most exciting highlights of TOKEN2049 is the debut of Bybit Pay’s real-world utility in Dubai at a live event setting. For the first time, attendees can experience how effortless crypto payments can be — simply sign up for Bybit Pay, show your pay account at the Barista Bar, and enjoy a free cup of coffee. To add to the fun, visitors can also scan the QR code at the Bybit booth, post about their experience on X, and claim a free coffee. It’s a delicious way to explore how crypto is going mainstream, one cup at a time.

Bybit Pay was first introduced in Brazil, where it began transforming the payments landscape by bridging fiat and crypto in a seamless, intuitive way. Bybit’s solution is a next-generation payments platform designed to simplify the transactions experience and unlock new efficiencies for both consumers and businesses.

Bybit at TOKEN2049 Week

Beyond the main event, Bybit is curating an entire TOKEN2049 Week (April 28 – May 2) experience filled with important industry side events, keynotes, workshops, demos, and private roundtables — all designed to empower the Web3 community and foster global collaboration - accelerating blockchain innovation and crypto adoption - worldwide.

Key highlights include:

Flagship Booth Experience (Booth P33) – Explore Bybit’s latest Web3 innovations in trading, payments, and community engagement. The booth will serve as an interactive hub, showcasing the exchange trading platform’s most powerful innovative features and newest products.

Keynote Address – Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou will share his perspective on AI evolution in crypto trading and the path forward for crypto and Web3 adoption worldwide, at TOKEN2049 Dubai.

Curated Side Events – In addition to the main conference, Bybit is curating a full slate of side events during TOKEN2049 Week, designed to foster Web3 dialogue, share insights, and support every corner of the crypto ecosystem. The week will kick off with Crypto Hub x Bybit Crypto Ark Demo Day (April 28), where builders and innovators gather for hands-on product showcases, networking, and community-led discussions hosted at Bybit’s Dubai office.

That same day, DMCC x VARA policy roundtable brings regulators and industry leaders together to explore the balance between innovation and compliance in the UAE’s digital asset space. Later in the evening, Bybit’s VIP + Financial Product Workshop offers a private networking session for top crypto traders and blockchain partners to discuss strategic investment tools and premium offerings.

On April 29, affiliates gather for the Bybit Exclusive Meetup to exchange crypto trading strategies and connect with Web3 product managers, followed by the Wunderbit x Bybit bot trading workshop, which dives into the real mechanics — and risks — of automated trading. The RWA Gulf Summit 2025 the same day features institutional voices from finance and banking exploring tokenized real-world assets, with Bybit’s Jerry Li addressing yield opportunities on centralized exchanges.

Bybit Pay: Life is Paid Bit Bybit (May 1) offers an insider look at upcoming crypto payment tools and merchant features.

This TOKEN2049 Week culminates with Bybit Institutional Symposium (May2) - gathering institutional customers and ecosystem partners for a day of macro strategy, deep dives into product roadmaps, and new collaboration opportunities — ending with a gala dinner to celebrate a transformative week for the crypto industry in Dubai.

These important Web3 gatherings are designed to drive dialogue, share insights, accelerate innovation, and deepen connections across the industry. Bybit’s active participation underscores its broader mission to support crypto adoption through education, infrastructure development, and collaborative innovation.

As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for digital assets, Bybit is proud to contribute to the conversation — supporting the ideas, people, and technologies shaping the future of finance.

In celebration of its 7th anniversary, the global leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX unveiled a user story campaign titled "Your Voice, Our Story", inviting users from around the world to share their unique journeys and unforgettable moments with BingX. This campaign is rooted in BingX's long-standing user-first vision, running from April 14, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to April 30, 2025, 10:00 (UTC). To thank the community, BingX is offering a 10,000 USDT Early Bird Prize Pool for the first 1,000 participants. Exceptional storytellers will have the opportunity to win limited-edition Anniversary Gift Boxes, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, an iPad Pro, and an Apple Watch.

Since its establishment in 2018, BingX has grown into one of the top crypto trading platforms globally, thanks to the trust and support of its vibrant community. As part of this year's milestone, BingX is turning the spotlight on the people behind the platform — its users. The campaign invites its users and community members to submit personal stories, whether it's about their first crypto trade, a life-changing moment, or how BingX has played a role in their crypto journey.

Selected stories will be featured across BingX's global social media channels, blog, and video campaign, with exclusive rewards for participants. Outstanding storytellers will not only see their entries turned into a special anniversary video—highlighting the global spirit and diverse backgrounds of BingX users—but will also have an opportunity to participate in a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. This interactive session offers storytellers a unique chance to engage directly, share their experiences, and exchange ideas that could shape the future of the platform.

Vivien shared her heartfelt thoughts: "Every trade tells a story, but behind every trade is a person — full of hope, ambition, and resilience. As we mark our 7th anniversary, it is not just a time to look back at our achievements, but to spotlight the very people who made it possible. This campaign is a chance to celebrate our users — not just as traders, but as visionaries, builders, and dreamers. Through these stories, we gain insights into how BingX has impacted lives globally, and in turn, how our users have shaped us. I am especially excited to meet you during the AMA and hear how we can continue building a platform that evolves with you."

This campaign is just the first of many surprises planned for BingX's 7th anniversary. It kicks off a series of initiatives designed to bring users closer to the heart of BingX's journey. By putting the spotlight on real voices, BingX is reaffirming its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and user empowerment. As the celebrations unfold, the community can look forward to more meaningful engagements, rewards, and innovations that reflect the platform's dedication to its users — not just for the past seven years, but for many more to come.