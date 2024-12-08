Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) portfolio company, is delighted to welcome AROYA Cruises’ inaugural ship, AROYA, to Jeddah on 7th December 2024. After a comprehensive transformation, AROYA is now ready to call Jeddah its homeport.

The occasion was celebrated with a traditional plaque and key ceremony, attended by AROYA’s captain, Jan Gelinder, and Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, and the President of AROYA Cruises, Dr Jorg Rudolph, and the Chief Destination Experiences Offices, Barbara Buczek.

Following months of dry-docking and design innovation in Bremerhaven and Rotterdam, AROYA now offers an exceptional cruising experience featuring a fully reimagined interior, with 95% of the ship’s spaces completely redesigned to reflect Arabian heritage and preferences.

The ship is equipped with an array of world-class facilities, such as a souq-inspired shopping district – the largest retail area ever built on a cruise ship – luxury spa facilities, a wellness centre, 29 restaurants, lounges and cafes, 20 entertainment venues, and one of the largest children’s play areas at sea.

Jeddah Islamic Port offers all services to handle international and local guests, as well as logistics services to cruise vessels. The port has long had great historical significance, with Jeddah being the principal gateway to the Two Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah. Cruise terminal facilities have been upgraded to accommodate the largest cruise ships, and new bollards and fenders have been installed to serve cruise ships

Clasen commented: “The arrival of AROYA marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cruise Saudi, and tourism in Saudi overall, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030. Cruise Saudi was only launched in 2021 and witnessing the arrival of our first owned ship just three years later is a huge milestone. We are so grateful to the whole Cruise Saudi team for their hard work and dedication and are excited to be offering something truly unique to local, regional and international guests with the first ever Arabian cruise line.”

AROYA’s maiden voyage will depart Jeddah on 16th December, taking passengers on a three-night journey across the Red Sea.

