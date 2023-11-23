CRP Technology officially joined the UAE private aerospace company Orbital Space as a partner for their Lunaris Moon Mission. CRP Technology will 3D print in Windform composites the lunar payload

CRP Technology announced today an official partnership with Orbital Space, a leading private aerospace company based in the United Arab Emirates, dedicated to the exploration and development of space technologies.

The partnership was signed within the Orbital Space’s Lunaris Moon Mission for the lunar exploration.

Established in 2018, Orbital Space is a leading private aerospace company based in the United Arab Emirates, dedicated to the exploration and development of space technologies. With a focus on educational space missions and scientific research, Orbital Space is at the forefront of commercial space exploration in the Arab Gulf Countries, collaborating with both public and private partners to make space accessible to everyone.

“We continue to forge new partnerships with leading companies in different industries to allow us to achieve our aspirations in making space accessible to all. We are honored to partner with CRP Technology to support our upcoming lunar mission. We believe CRP Technology knowledge and expertise in space qualified materials will bring great value to the mission and contribute to its success said Dr. Bassam Alfeeli, General Manager of Orbital Space.

“We have gained a lot of experience in the Aerospace sector - Franco Cevolini, CEO and CTO at CRP Technology, shared about the partnership -. Our space qualified Windform materials are achieving resounding success and appreciation as they meet the rigid mechanical properties required for space applications. I’m sure we could play a pivotal role in making the Lunaris Moon Mission a reality.”

Mourad Mountassir, co-founder CRP Gulf, the company that supplies 3D printing services with Windform in the Arabian Gulf area, added, “We consider the involvement of our mother company CRP Technology a special opportunity. I’m sure that CRP Technology and CRP Gulf will be contributing to an epoch-making milestone in the UAE’s space exploration history.”

CRP Technology will be manufacturing some functional parts and components for the lunar payload using professional 3D printing (Powder Bed Fusion process that is Selective Laser Sintering) and the Windform high performance composite materials that successfully fulfill the Space environment requirements.