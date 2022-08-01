Doha – Qatar: Crowell & Moring Doha, one of the largest international law firms in the country, has launched a complimentary guide to doing business in Qatar which provides a general introduction to business activities in the peninsula.

Available to download from the firm’s website, the 15-page guide provides insights from Crowell’s team of legal experts in Doha and addresses some of the principal elements of doing business, including advice for those looking to establish a corporate presence in Qatar.

“The guide is designed as an overview of the various options available to conduct business activities in Qatar, but it is worth noting that this is a highly dynamic market and the rules and procedures for doing business in the State are constantly evolving,” explained Charbel Maakaron, Managing Partner. “Due to this changing landscape, it is essential to seek professional advice when evaluating the market,” he advised.

The guide offers an overview of Qatar’s economic environment – one of the world’s fastest-growing economies – and outlines the legal requirements for foreign direct investment as well as a information on the country’s Proxy law and the various avenues open to investors under the Companies Law. The guide additionally provides a summary of the requirements for setting up businesses in the Qatar Free Zone Authority, the Qatar Financial Centre, and Qatar Science & Technology Park.

The guide also examines the legal requirements of establishing commercial agency relationships, franchise agreements as well as the country’s taxation environment, immigration regime, labour law, mandatory health insurance, data privacy regulations as well as dispute resolution and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitration awards.

