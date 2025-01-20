Doha, Qatar: Scale7, Qatar Development Bank’s incubator and accelerator, has successfully concluded the fifth edition of its Hackathon 2024, further cementing its pioneering role in fostering innovation and promoting entrepreneurship in the creative and cultural industries. The event provided an inspiring environment for creators and innovators to transform their ideas into feasible projects through comprehensive support and guidance from a team of industry experts.

Commenting on the event’s success, Ms. Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi, Acting Senior Manager of QDB’s Creative and Cultural Industries Hub, said the 2024 Hackathon reflects QDB’s commitment to supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural industries. “By combining creativity with technology, we aim to propel these emerging sectors in our region to new heights. This year’s edition saw remarkable participation from the video game industry, which continues to experience global growth. Our goal is, and will remain, to support local innovators in these fields, further enhancing Qatar’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

This year’s hackathon attracted 148 applications from students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Nine diverse teams were selected from among the applicants to develop their ideas during three intensive days of training workshops and mentoring sessions. The event fostered an atmosphere of enthusiasm and creativity, with participants presenting their projects to a jury of experts in the creative and cultural fields.

A key highlight of the hackathon was the selection of four startups to join Scale7’s incubation program. The winning projects included Labib, an AI-based platform designed to convert content into child-friendly content, and Monet, which seeks to enhance monetization strategies for content creators. Also, among the winners were Empowerd, a platform offering personalized content experiences for users, and Pop Noodle, an AI-based tool that simplifies content creation based on current trends.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the creative industries, Scale7 partnered with Geekdom to organize the Game Jam event, in collaboration with the Doha Film Institute and Qatar Media City. The event focused on the creation and development of electronic games and resulted in the emergence of several promising entrepreneurial projects. Among the winning teams were Morphing Brotherhood, Fishing Game, Noface, and Sprinty Pets.

The winning teams received cash incentives to develop their products and businesses. In addition, these teams will have the opportunity to join Scale7’s business incubation program, which offers mentorship and entrepreneurial guidance, further supporting the development of their ideas.

The hackathon also addressed key trends in the creative industries sector. Artificial intelligence was a prominent theme in the workshops, where participants learned how to leverage AI to improve content production and deepen audience engagement analysis. The event also highlighted the role of cultural narratives as a central element in the creative industries, emphasizing how technology can enhance the global reach of cultural stories. Moreover, participants explored the potential of immersive content, such as virtual and augmented reality, to enrich audience experiences.

The hackathon offered participants 15 hours of intensive training, including four workshops and mentoring sessions with 10 mentors—averaging five mentors per team. These sessions provided a unique opportunity to refine projects and connect participants with industry experts, helping them prepare for the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

Scale7 is Qatar’s first business incubator and accelerator focused on supporting creative and cultural industries. It aims to empower creative talent and nurture entrepreneurial ideas in fields such as design, arts, and culture. Through its innovative programs, Scale7 bridges the gap between creators and market opportunities, contributing to the development of a sustainable creative economy.