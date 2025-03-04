Abu Dhabi, UAE – Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, a leading school in Abu Dhabi and part of Aldar Education, continues to set new benchmarks in academic and sporting excellence. With record- breaking GCSE and A-Level results alongside outstanding sporting achievements, the school reinforces its commitment to a holistic approach to education, nurturing students in academics, athletics, and personal development.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi ranks among the world’s top-performing schools, excelling in A-Level, GCSE, and BTEC qualifications. The school’s students also achieved exceptional results in international benchmarking assessments, including the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

Damien Ward, Head of Senior School, commented, "We are incredibly proud of our academic achievements and the dedication of our teaching staff. Our students managed exam pressures with calmness and determination, addressing challenges head-on. Our goal is to build confidence, and these results should further empower our students to succeed in any future endeavors."

Record-Breaking Examination Success

A-Level: 72% of all grades were A*, A, or B, the highest in Abu Dhabi. Head Girl, Zayna M, achieved five A* grades, securing the highest marks globally in A-Level Psychology and English Literature.

GCSE: 86% of grades were between 9-6, with 70% at 9-7. Laura B attained the highest global mark in GCSE English Literature for the second consecutive year.

BTEC: 80% of students secured Distinction to Merit*.

Global Academic Recognition:

Four students achieved the highest marks globally in A-Level Biology, A-Level Psychology, GCSE English, and GCSE Mandarin.

32 students ranked among the highest achievers regionally and nationally.

PISA: Students averaged 572 , outperforming the OECD average (478) and Singapore (560) —the world's highest.

TIMSS: Students scored 619 (Maths) and 628 (Science), surpassing Singapore's global-leading national averages.

A Culture of Excellence

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s success is not just a reflection of its outstanding students, but also of its exceptional academic provision. The school’s holistic approach to education ensures that every student is supported, challenged, and equipped with the skills, knowledge, and resilience to succeed at the highest levels.

Kevin Doble, Executive Director of Education at Aldar Education, commented: "At Aldar Education, our objective is to prepare students for the future. Cranleigh Abu Dhabi's exceptional results reflect a curriculum that integrates academics, leadership, and personal development, underscoring our commitment to cultivating young minds who will excel in an ever-evolving world."

Beyond academics, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi excels in sports, earning national and international recognition. The school secured multiple ADISSA League and BSME Games championships, with students named Athletes of the Tournament.

Several students represent the UAE at the national level:

Football: Layal Z & Salma A train with the UAE squads.

Swimming: Hamza H competes at a high level.

Cricket: Vihaan C showcases excellence.

Netball: Mila M, Millie M & Sophie N play for the UAE U17 team.

Mila M, Millie M & Sophie N play for the UAE U17 team. Golf: Thomas N competes nationally, while alumni Sara A, Zurich K, and Maya G earned US golf scholarships. Maya won the Drive, Chip & Putt world final at the Masters, broadcast globally.

Strategic partnerships with Manchester City FC, 4th Lane Swimming Academy, Wildcats Basketball, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club provide professional training, scholarships, and expert coaching, enhancing student-athlete development.

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, commented: "At Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, our focus is on preparing students comprehensively for life, rather than solely for examinations. The success of our students in academics, sports, and leadership roles underscores the efficacy of our holistic education approach. Their achievements exemplify their resilience, determination, and the steadfast support provided by our dedicated teachers, coaches, and parents."

As Cranleigh Abu Dhabi expands its campus and strengthens its elite sports partnerships, it remains committed to shaping future leaders ready to contribute to a dynamic global landscape.

