Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a prestigious ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technologies.

This milestone underscores CPX’s continued commitment to delivering advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that protect digital infrastructure across critical infrastructure sectors. By joining MISA, CPX gains access to exclusive technical resources, collaborative opportunities, and joint go-to-market initiatives with Microsoft to help strengthen global security resilience.

In addition to signalling the quality and reliability of CPX's cybersecurity solutions, the MISA membership translates to greater value for its customers. This includes enhanced solution integration for smoother deployments, early access to Microsoft’s evolving security capabilities to address future threats proactively, and a deeper alignment with global best practices that ensures the highest standards of protection.

“Joining MISA is a major step forward in our mission to build a more secure and resilient digital world,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX. “As a trusted national champion with expanding international reach, CPX is proud to collaborate with Microsoft to offer integrated, future-ready cybersecurity solutions. This partnership amplifies our impact, accelerates innovation, and enables us to better serve enterprises and governments in the UAE and beyond.”

"Cyber threats are becoming increasingly complex and widespread. MISA unites the expertise of trusted security leaders, and we are pleased to announce CPX as a new member," stated Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer at Microsoft UAE. "By working together, we can assist customers in defending against today's sophisticated attacks with improved speed, integration, and confidence."

Members are invited to join MISA based on a rigorous nomination process led by Microsoft security stakeholders. Eligibility requires demonstrated integration with MISA-qualified Microsoft security products, strong technical alignment, and multiple customer references. Final approval is granted by the MISA Governance Council. CPX's membership reinforces its role as a trusted provider of integrated security solutions, empowering organizations to strengthen their security resilience.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence.