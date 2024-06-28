Dubai: As part of a region-wide Omnichannel strategy, globally viral US makeup brand RMS Beauty has launched across Watsons stores in key retail locations at Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates and Dubai Festival City via SECRET SKIN, the brand’s regional representative and distribution partner.

An industry game-changer, RMS Beauty redefines traditional beauty standards with its ‘living-ingredient based products and refillable packaging. Formulated using raw, food-grade, organic and natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced from the depths of nature and unique to indigenous cultures, RMS prioritizes efficacy and durability with nourishing ingredients in their line.

A pioneer of the clean beauty movement, Rose-Marie Swift founded the eponymous brand in 2009, unwavering in her quest for innovative ingredients that perform. A celebrated master makeup artist for over 35 years, RMS Beauty was inspired by Rose-Marie’s health journey; her lightbulb moment was realizing that cosmetics could be made with better, safer ingredients while simultaneously making women feel more beautiful, bold and authentic.

David Olsen, CEO RMS Beauty and Managing Director of Highlander Partners that has been fueling the brand’s growth since 2021, said “We have seen a strong response to the globally loved brand from avid customers in the Middle East since we first introduced RMS in the region. I am excited at the prospect of launching with key retail partners through Secret Skin, so that we continue to push the Beauty industry with our pioneering formulation standards and innovations that RMS is known for.”

SECRET SKIN, the brand’s regional representative and distribution partner has been expanding the makeup segment on its platform since the category launched in January 2022, with the strategic focus on adding Clean Colour selections given the strong local customer preference. Said Anisha Oberoi, Founder and CEO: “We are pleased to see how quickly RMS Beauty has become popular with customers. Clean Makeup now contributes to 42% of our business and we see great potential on building the market share in the region for the category, by adding many more global brands and suitable local partners across the eco-system”.

All products are currently available at SECRET SKIN www.thesecretskin.com, THAT Concept Store, Faces www.faces.com, and now at Watsons UAE.

For more information about RMS and SECRET SKIN follow @The.SecretSkin on Instagram. SECRET SKIN delivers across the GCC and India.

About SECRET SKIN:

SECRET SKIN is a value-driven tech-enabled platform that connects mindful consumers to conscious beauty brands from around the world and the UAE in keeping with the brand’s promise to support ‘glocal’ small businesses. Built on a framework that focuses on social and environmental impact, all brands are responsibly curated with products that are safe for both people and the planet, without harmful chemicals. SECRET SKIN’s value proposition to customers is a ‘Clean World of Beauty’ with products that are cruelty-free, gender neutral that index high on performance and product integrity. Anisha launched the tech enterprise in 2020 and as an advocate of mindful living and women’s empowerment, SECRET SKIN’s story is very much her own story. After fighting a battle with Breast Cancer, Anisha struggled to find natural, organic and toxin-free products and was inspired to do something entrepreneurial around beauty and wellness so that she could make a difference to the lives of women like herself. As a beauty scale-up, SECRET SKIN is on a mission to raise awareness and educate on clean beauty, mindful consumption and women’s health in the region. For more, please visit www.thesecretskin.com.

