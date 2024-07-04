Doha, Qatar – Store974 is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Court of Cards Café, a board game café in Qatar located at Geek Street in The Gate Mall. The official opening will take place on July 4, 2024, marking a significant milestone for board game enthusiasts and the local community.

Court of Cards Cafe is set to nurture the social gaming experience in Qatar. Offering a diverse selection of board games, the cafe aims to be a haven for both casual gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. Whether you are looking to engage in strategic battles, solve intricate puzzles, or simply enjoy a fun-filled evening with friends and family, Court of Cards Cafe has something for everyone.

“We are excited to bring this unique concept to Qatar,” said Mr. Abdulrahman Al Homaid, Owner of Court of Cards Cafe. “Our goal is to create a vibrant community space where people can come together and connect over the timeless joy of board games. Geek Street, with its dynamic atmosphere and central location, is the perfect venue for our cafe.”

Mr. Khalifa Al Haroon, CEO of Store974 also added, "Having Court of Cards Cafe at Geek Street is a proud moment for us. We are thrilled to provide a space where board game enthusiasts can come together, engage in friendly competition, and create lasting memories. This new addition underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant community and offering unique experiences to our visitors.”

The cafe offers a welcoming environment with comfortable seating, a menu of delicious snacks and beverages, and an extensive library of board games catering to all ages and interests. Having over 100 games from the classics like Monopoly and Ghost to the more complex like Brass Birmingham and Wingspan, patrons will have access to a wide range of titles. Knowledgeable staff will be on hand to recommend games and explain rules, ensuring everyone has a great time.

In addition to having regular gaming sessions, Court of Cards Cafe plans to host special events, including game tournaments, themed nights, and workshops. These events will provide opportunities for gamers to showcase their skills, learn new games, and meet other enthusiasts.

Having Court of Cards Cafe is the missing piece of the puzzle for Store974, which has PC, console, mobile gaming, a mini arena, retro games, and now a board game café. This makes Store974 and Geek Street the ultimate destination for all types of gamers.

Court of Cards Café is located inside Geek Street, Store974 at the 1st floor of The Gate Mall.

About Store974:

Store974 has been a leading name in the gaming community since its inception. As the go-to destination for PC gaming enthusiasts in Qatar, the store has continuously raised the bar by offering top-quality gaming components and unparalleled customer service. With three megastores across Qatar and a strong online presence, Store974 aims to elevate the gaming experience in the country and in the region, providing gamers with an exceptional and immersive environment they deserve.

