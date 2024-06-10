Dubai: Costa Coffee has proudly announced a partnership with Bustanica, the UAE's leading agri-tech farm known for its sustainability practices. Starting now, all Costa grab-and-go salads incorporate Bustanica’s locally grown and nutrient-rich lettuce.

"Our partnership with Bustanica reflects our dedication to sustainability and our support for local businesses," said Tyrone Reid, Group Chief Executive Officer of MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail, Costa Coffee’s international franchise partner. "This marks a significant step in our goal to not only offer great food but also to contribute positively to the environment and our communities."

When visiting Costa Coffee, you can now savour delicious salads from the grab-and-go section that will give you a boost of energy to power through your day. Bustanica’s innovative agri-tech processes ensure that the lettuce is amongst the most nutritious available on the market and free from harmful chemicals. Combined with Costa’s other high-quality ingredients, they provide you with all the essential vitamins, fibers and minerals your body needs to stay light and energised during the summer days.

“We are thrilled to introduce Bustanica’s top-quality lettuce to Costa Coffee’s menu. Our mission at Bustanica is to make healthy, fresh, and nutritious produce accessible to all. This partnership brings us one step closer to that aim, enabling us to offer easy, healthy choices to Costa Coffee’s customers throughout the UAE.” says Feras Al Soufi, General Manager at Bustanica.

Bustanica’s amazing hydroponic technology allows them to grow fresh lettuce all year round while saving 95% of the water used in the process. This means that every container of salad from Costa Coffee helps save over 20 litres of water, making a significant impact on the environment. This partnership also highlights the brand’s commitment to enriching customer experiences through top-notch quality, freshness, and sustainability.

For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: hannah@keenepr.com

-Ends-

About Emirates Leisure Retail

Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the renowned Emirates Group, manages a diverse portfolio of restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Middle East, Australia, Asia, the USA, and East Africa. With over 300 outlets, including 90+ within over 21 airports, ELR excels in operational excellence and guest experiences. Its unique models blend global brands and bespoke concepts. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.emiratesleisureretail.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Bustanica

A subsidiary of Emirates Flight Catering, Bustanica is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm, located in Dubai, UAE. Bustanica revolutionises the way we grow and consume our food with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and the health of local communities. Agri-tech innovations embedded in its operations enable it to save 250m litres of water every year compared to traditional outdoor farming. Bustanica’s produce is available across all major retailers in the UAE.