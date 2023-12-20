Doctors at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital performed a 6-hour long minimally invasive corrective surgery on the spine through complex keyhole incision technique, fixing the spinal curvature by 39 degrees.

Dubai: Osteoporosis is one of the most common bone diseases which affects one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 worldwide. Worldwide, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women – approximately one-tenth of women aged 60, one-fifth of women aged 70, two-fifths of women aged 80 and two-thirds of women aged 90. [1]Affecting bone density osteoporosis leads to deformities and life-threatening bone fractures.

In a remarkable medical achievement, a 75-year-old Jordanian woman, grappling with the severe spinal deformity and multiple fractures induced by osteoporosis, has found a renewed lease on life through pioneering corrective spinal surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai.

Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by the weakening of bone density with potential for deformities and life-threatening fractures, had taken a devastating toll on the patient. She suffered from an 85-degree curvature in her spine, rendering her incapable of standing upright or even looking upward, burdened by excruciating pain and severely limited mobility. Despite consulting numerous healthcare professionals, she had been repeatedly informed that a comprehensive solution for her condition was beyond reach. Dr. Thaer Darwish, Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgeon at Medcare Orthopedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai took on the daunting challenge of rectifying her kyphosis, a forward rounding of the upper back.

Dr. Thaer explained, "Although kyphosis is not an uncommon condition among the elderly, this case was particularly severe, with an 85-degree forward curvature of the spine. Her kyphosis affected her mid to lower back, caused by spinal fractures, resulting in her hunching forward from her core rather than her shoulders. This not only led to severe pain but also hindered her daily activities and quality of life." Dr. Thaer emphasized that kyphosis can significantly impact a person's quality of life, making sitting or looking up a challenging task. In this unique case, the patient's 85-degree kyphosis curve made it impossible for her to maintain proper posture.

Initially offered a cement augmentation treatment by other healthcare providers, the patient's condition demanded a more advanced approach. Recognizing the challenges posed by her severe osteoporosis and susceptibility to fractures, the medical team at Medcare decided to employ a novel and complex surgical technique involving a keyhole incision, deviating from traditional methods. This intricate procedure aimed to rectify the spine, correct the deformity, and remarkably, resulted in a 39-degree reversal of the kyphosis. In addition, cement augmentation was utilized to address her fractures and safeguard against further complications stemming from osteoporosis.

The extensive six-hour surgery, carried out without complications despite the patient's age, was made possible thanks to the hospital's advanced neuro-monitoring system. This system allowed the surgeons to monitor the spinal cord and nerve status in real-time during the procedure, thereby preventing nerve damage. The minimally invasive technique employing keyhole incisions contributed to a swifter recovery and minimized post-operative discomfort for the patient.

The patient expressed profound gratitude for the exceptional care received at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, stating, "I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional care I received at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital. After years of enduring pain and missing out on special moments with my family, I can now appreciate the simple pleasures of life. To me, this is living life to the fullest, and I owe every second of it to Dr. Thaer Darwish and the entire team at Medcare. Those living with chronic pain can understand what I mean."

Dr. Thaer highlighted the rarity and complexity of such procedures, with a high risk of failure, saying, "Addressing kyphosis deformities in elderly patients with severe osteoporosis presents its challenges. Nevertheless, the advanced approach we adopted ultimately yielded successful results, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in spine correction surgeries. Patients, regardless of their age, should not lose hope and resign themselves to a painful, restrictive life. In the right hands, there is always hope for resolution."

Since her surgery, the patient has made remarkable progress, now able to sit up straight and maintain a straight gaze without pain. Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital specializes in highly complex spine surgeries and offers solutions for conditions such as kyphosis, lordosis, scoliosis, and more. The hospital's minimally invasive techniques, advanced technology, and experienced medical team ensure the highest standards of safety and effectiveness.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

For media queries, please contact:

Rashmi Raveendran

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

rashmi@watermelonme.com

[1] International Osteoporosis Foundation: https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/health-professionals/about-osteoporosis/epidemiology#:~:text=Worldwide%2C%20osteoporosis%20is%20estimated%20to,of%20women%20aged%2090%20%5B7%5D