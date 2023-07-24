The 21-inch and 22-inch versions of Continental’s SportContact 7 grip the road for a 930 hp / 684 kW vehicle

The Brabus 930 delivers torque of 1,550 Nm, taking it to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds

Middle East. For the new Brabus 930, the most powerful supercar in its lineup, the tuning company, Brabus, will be using tyres exclusively from Continental. Size 275/35 ZR 21 tyres will be mounted at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 tyres at the rear. This combination gives the 930 hp / 684 kW car a firm grip on the road and enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds. The V8 super sports car, which weighs in at 2.4 metric tonnes and produces torque of 1,550 Nm, has a speed that is capped electronically at 316 km/h.

The new Brabus 930 is based on the Mercedes AMG GT S E Performance. This super sports car rides on forged wheels in a ten-spoke design – 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear. The SportContact 7 tyres fitted to them provide spirited, sure-footed performance, effectively handling transverse forces and weight when the four-door hybrid coupe accelerates, manoeuvres and brakes. They also accentuate the wedge-shaped appearance of the Brabus 930. The tyre experts at Continental and Brabus have worked together closely for over 25 years, ensuring that the products of the global tuning company from Bottrop are reliable and supremely agile.

Vehicle tuning companies and original equipment manufacturers have approved Continental’s new SportContact 7 tyres – proof of the high quality. Independent tests in trade publications have given confirmation: In all seven tests published so far this year, SportContact 7 tyres were winners in each of the tests they took part in, three times earning ratings of “outstanding” or “excellent”.

-Ends-

About:

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

The Tyres group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers with 57,000 employees and posted sales of €14 billion in 2022 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tyre business includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tyres.

Press contact

Continental Press Tires EMEA

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH

Email: Press.tires.emea@conti.de

Press portal: www.continental-press.com

Media center: www.continental.com/media-center