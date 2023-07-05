Abu Dhabi, UAE: A remarkable business collaboration is set to intensify between two leading entities, Continental Investments, a prominent branch of Egypt’s top-tier real estate developer, LMD Sabbour Group and Finance House, the UAE's premier corporate financial services provider.

Building on a successful alliance established in 2017, the partnership’s latest chapter is a funding initiative to bolster Continental Investments LMD's market standing and project portfolio in the UAE.

The agreement was witnessed by an assembly of top-ranking executives, including Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, Mr. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of LMD, and Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of Continental Investments LMD, alongside Mr. Wady Chaabene, Head of Corporate and Commercial Finance.

This game-changing agreement symbolizes a milestone in the strategic synergy between Continental Investments LMD and Finance House. The fund will furnish superior financing services, enabling Continental Investments LMD to broaden its footprint in the UAE and Dubai markets.

Echoing this sentiment, Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of Continental Investments LMD, said: "The unwavering collaboration with Finance House is pivotal in fueling our ambitious expansion plans. This partnership will accelerate our venture in introducing new projects, ensure adequate funding for current developments, and craft high-quality real estate products with global competitiveness. We are delighted to strengthen our ties with Finance House, our preferred partner in the UAE."

Expressing his satisfaction with the burgeoning partnership, Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, said: “We are proud to forge a closer relationship with Continental Investments LMD, a renowned real estate trailblazer in Dubai. We have collaboratively crafted a robust framework for a long-term venture, cemented on mutual trust. This new arrangement will bolster Continental Investments LMD's growth trajectory in the UAE."

Continental Investments LMD, a strategic player in real estate, carries an impressive track with a diversified experience in over 52 projects delivered by the management and owners across the regionas an affliate of LMD, the global heavyweight in real estate development, Continental Investments LMD has significantly shaped the UAE’s market through its insightful understanding of regional needs.

The company has developed 2,575 units across multiple flagship projects, including the Continental Tower and Marina Living in Dubai Marina, Boutique XII, and Rukan in Dubai. With an ambitious growth roadmap, Continental Investments LMD aspires to launch even more exciting projects in the future.

-Ends-

About Continental Investment LMD

Continental Investments LMD, a real estate development company established in 2011 as a part of LMD, one of the pioneers of real estate companies in Egypt. Due to the high demand and the booming real estate sector in Dubai, LMD decided to penetrate the UAE market by establishing Continental Investment LMD, which succeeded in developing projects with 2575 units in Dubai with the very best of European quality derived from the deep understanding of the region's intricacies topped with a wealth of unparalleled real estate experience of the management and owners. Continental Investments LMD is making a strong debut in Dubai, promising a new standard of intelligent executive luxury with four major projects (Continental Tower, Rukan Community, Boutique XII, and Marina Living). For more information, please visit: https://continvest.ae/page/continvest

About Finance House

Finance House is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered financial institution that was established in March 2004 and commenced its operations in July 2004, and it is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.

Its principal activities are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments.

The major shareholders of Finance House include prominent UAE businessmen, high net worth individuals and dignitaries.

Finance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker symbol FH.

