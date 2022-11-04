Certification body, CompEx, has licensed a new centre to deliver its services in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

CompEx, the international scheme for competency validation and certification of those who work in explosive atmospheres, began offering its training and accreditation services from a centre in Abu Dhabi last month. The centre operates as a result of a partnership with KL Training Academy (a division of Karandikar Laboratories) and its in-country partner Kingsmen Group.

From this centre, CompEx’s Ex01-Ex04 Gas and Vapours qualification will be delivered. A course and certification developed for electrical and instrument technicians working in hazardous locations where gases or vapours can form explosive atmospheres.

John Harris, technical development manager at CompEx, said: “Becoming part of this invaluable new base in Abu Dhabi has relied considerably on collaboration. It was not an easy task, but thanks to the cumulative efforts of myself, our technical authority Paul Hague and KL Training Academy’s head of centre & quality assurance Vikram Paranjpe, we are now delivering in a remarkable new centre.

“The Abu Dhabi location will play a pivotal role in our expanding global network of CompEx certified centres. Having now visited in person, I can safely say this base provides us a further, more significant reach for the standard of competence that we ensure with our training and certification services.”

Ajit Karandikar, CEO at Karandikar Laboratories, said: “Karandikar Laboratories are proud to add CompEx Certification services to the KL Training Academy portfolio, which is another big step in line with our motto of Working for a safer tomorrow.”

To find out more about CompEx’s qualifications and services, visit the website https://compexcertification.com.