Beirut, Lebanon – Chedid Capital, a leading investment group in the (re)insurance field has unveiled its revamped digital insurance aggregator platform in Lebanon Compare360.com, marking the next phase of its growth since entering the market in 2023. Building on its successful track record and early presence in both the UAE and Lebanon – where it has, via its trusted third-party insurance providers, sold over 100,000 policies to date – Compare360.com is ramping up its operations in the Lebanese market with a renewed identity, an expanded offering, and a strategic roadmap adapting regional expertise to local realities. The platform marks the latest addition to Chedid Insurance Brokers’ growing retail portfolio, which currently comprises a wide range of direct insurance products and services and underscores Chedid Capital’s continued commitment to Insurtech and digital innovation.

Compare360.com provides consumers with a transparent and user-friendly experience to compare and purchase insurance online through the platform, combining competitive pricing and tailored products from trusted third-party insurance providers, in-depth expertise, and a customer-first digital experience. Currently, the platform offers a wide range of policies covering car insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, expat insurance, and pet insurance. As it continues to expand and diversify its offering, Compare360.com is eyeing insurance gaps in underserved and underinsured segments across Lebanon first, the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region next.

“At a group level, our vision has always been to build an entire (re)insurance ecosystem that delivers value across every part of the chain – from risk placement and advisory to distribution and digital enablement. The aggregator space in Lebanon is growing rapidly, but not all platforms are created equal. What sets Compare360.com apart is our commitment to transparency, trust, and tech-powered convenience – which are often missing, lacking or heavily compromised in a still maturing and fiercely competitive market. We bring years of experience from the UAE, one of the most dynamic insurance ecosystems in the region, and a wealth of learnings from our first-mover presence in Lebanon. And we’re applying that know-how with a strategic, always local lens,” says Marc Sassine, General Manager of Compare360.com.

Compare360.com benefits from the backing of Chedid Capital, which boasts a presence in over 85 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. As part of the Chedid Capital network, the platform leverages the group’s extensive expertise and works closely with both insurers and insurance brokerage entities within the group, while also collaborating with top insurers outside the network. This broad exposure enables Compare360.com to provide users with a comprehensive range of insurance options, ensuring access to the best products without bias or restrictions.

