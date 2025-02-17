RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Commvault, a global leader in cyber resilience and data protection for the hybrid cloud, successfully showcased its latest innovations at LEAP 2025, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s premier technology event. Underlining its commitment to a cloud-first enterprise strategy, Commvault highlighted its cutting-edge solutions, including Commvault Cleanroom Recovery and Cloud Rewind, designed to empower organizations in safeguarding critical data and ensuring cyber resilience.

At LEAP 2025, Commvault engaged with industry leaders, partners, and customers to discuss the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the role of cloud-driven data protection in accelerating digital transformation. With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 driving the nation’s rapid adoption of cloud technologies, Commvault’s participation emphasized how businesses can fortify their cyber defences while maintaining agility and compliance in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, enterprises are prioritizing cloud-first approaches to enhance security, recovery, and business continuity. Commvault’s innovative Cleanroom Recovery solution provides a secure, air-gapped recovery environment that ensures organizations can swiftly restore their operations after a cyberattack. This technology is critical in an era where ransomware and data breaches pose significant threats to businesses worldwide.

Commvault also showcased Cloud Rewind, an advanced data recovery solution that offers organizations the ability to revert their cloud environments to a pre-attack state with unmatched speed and efficiency. This approach ensures minimal downtime and data loss, providing enterprises with an essential safety net in today’s volatile threat landscape.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has positioned the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital transformation, prioritizing cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and innovation. Commvault’s solutions align with this national agenda by providing businesses with secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud-based data protection and recovery capabilities.

“As organizations in Saudi Arabia accelerate their digital transformation journeys, cyber resilience has never been more critical,” said Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager – KSA & Gulf at Commvault. “At Commvault, we are committed to enabling a cloud-first enterprise strategy that ensures businesses can innovate fearlessly while remaining secure. Our participation at LEAP 2025 underscored our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance data security, compliance, and operational continuity. We look forward to acting on the many positive conversations we had throughout the course of the event, and participating in future events.”

Commvault’s presence at LEAP 2025 reaffirmed its position as a trusted partner in the Middle East’s cloud and cybersecurity landscape. By integrating AI-driven automation, cloud-native security, and zero-trust principles, Commvault continues to redefine modern cyber resilience for enterprises navigating today’s complex threat landscape.

As cyber threats evolve, Commvault remains dedicated to advancing cyber resilience technologies that empower businesses to stay ahead of adversaries. Through continuous innovation and strategic industry partnerships, the company ensures enterprises can achieve unparalleled data protection while embracing the future of cloud-driven transformation.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient. The company offers the only cyber resilience platform that delivers industry-leading data security, rapid recovery, and cyber intelligence at an enterprise scale. For more information, visit www.commvault.com.