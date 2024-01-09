Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, has collaborated with du to introduce the next evolution of du TV in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market with its VIP7802 Ultra-HD Set Top Box.

The VIP7802 is CommScope’s next-generation set-top box with an exceptionally fast quad-core CPU, a powerful Vulkan 3D-capable GPU, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The VIP7802 is a high-end, stylish set-top box in a compact footprint, providing users with a high-quality viewing experience with support for 4K UltraHD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats that increase color, contrast, and brightness.

CommScope customized the VIP7802 platform to meet specific du’s requirements to efficiently deliver an extraordinary video experience to consumers. This will make it easier for consumers to discover, search, and access content in one place. The new, intuitive entertainment experience offers new features for TV, movies, and apps, enabled by the latest technology, including advanced search capabilities, cloud PVR to enable customers to watch content when it’s convenient for them with recording abilities, and updated shortcut buttons for quick and easy access to various streaming services and content.

“The UAE market is extremely competitive, and CommScope is thrilled to partner with du to deliver an exceptional, high-quality set-top box solution that will enhance our collective presence and reach in the Middle East,” stated Joe Chow, Senior Vice President, Home Networks, CommScope. “CommScope consistently strives to deliver the best total cost of ownership model and to maintain our track record of being agile and flexible to meet the needs of our partners.”

The VIP7802 set-top box comes pre-integrated with Microsoft PlayReady, Widevine, Verimatrix and delivers a full range of premium live TV, On-demand, and OTT services, including YouTube, Amazon Prime, and others.

