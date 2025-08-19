Doha, Qatar – Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions, became the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to sign a strategic partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI), a global authority in project management dedicated to driving project success, during a ceremony held at the Bank’s headquarters in Doha, Qatar, on 18 August 2025.

This partnership enables Commercial Bank to become a PMI Authorized Training Partner (ATP) and establishes a strong foundation to enhance its capability-building programs through the integration of PMI’s certifications and memberships, while leveraging PMI’s expertise and resources to strengthen internal program and project delivery. It offers unparalleled access to specialized knowledge, advanced tools, and valuable networking opportunities, providing significant benefits for project professionals seeking to advance their careers in the dynamic financial sector.

PMI’s regional leadership represented by Middle East and North Africa’s Managing Director, Hanny Alshazly, and Head of Partnerships Sima Qafiti and Head of Markets, Rudolf Khoury, met with Commercial Bank Group CEO, Stephen Moss, EGM, Chief Human Capital Officer, Khalifa al Rayes & Project Lead and ATP Instructor, Ali Altajer.

The partnership also seeks to enhance the exchange of best practices and the co-development of case studies and publications. It will foster collaborative efforts to create opportunities for Commercial Bank to reflect its thought leadership at regional and global PMI events, while exploring avenues for PMI’s participation in the Bank’s own initiatives.

Stephen Moss, Group Chief Executive Officer at Commercial Bank, said: “Commercial Bank is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in professional development, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and driving strategic impact. In line with our vision, we are proud to partner with the Project Management Institute, a globally recognized leader in advancing the project management profession since 1969. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to excellence and innovation, as we strive to equip our teams with the required skills to achieve operational success.”

PMI’s Regional Managing Director, Hanny Alshazly said “As the first bank to become a PMI Authorized Training Partner, CBQ demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing professional capabilities within the financial sector—fully aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030 for economic diversification and sustainable growth. We are honored to continue our partnership with CBQ, reinforcing our shared dedication to empowering Qatari professionals and driving impact at scale through world-class project management excellence.”

This collaboration will deliver strategic benefits, strengthening the professional management and execution of projects and portfolios.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

About Commercial Bank (CB):

Incorporated in 1974 as the first private bank in the country, Commercial Bank is today one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar with a profitable track record since inception. We continue to play an important role in driving innovation and raising service standards in banking across the region through our investment in new technology, a clear focus on customers and prudent management.

The country-wide network includes 27-location-strong physical network, operate the exclusive ‘Diners Club’ franchise in Qatar and Turkey. Listed on the Qatar Exchange and the first Qatari bank to list its Global Depository Receipts on the London Stock Exchange. Commercial Bank’s bonds issuances are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

The Bank enjoys strong credit ratings of 'A' rating with a Stable outlook by Fitch, and 'A-' rating with a Stable outlook by S&P and 'A2' rating with a Stable outlook by Moody’s.