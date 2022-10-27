The company will present its latest solutions and educate businesses of KSA about the emerging eCommerce technologies in the sector

commercetools -- the global leader in next-generation digital commerce solutions and creator of the term ‘headless commerce’ -- will participate in the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022 event to discuss challenges and demonstrate how modern, flexible eCommerce technologies facilitate business growth in an evolving and challenging market. The company’s participation at the conference, which is scheduled to be held in Riyadh on November 2 and 3, 2022, will be in line with the expansion of the eCommerce industry in the region. A thought leader and prominent speaker, Mr. Ahmed Rashed, Commerce Lead MENA at commercetools, will also share his insights at one of the panel discussions, titled ‘Offering a Seamless Commerce Experience: Catering to the Needs and Interests of Your Online Visitors with Modern Commerce.’

Seamless Saudi Arabia is a highly participated event by various retail, fintech, and eCommerce sector professionals from KSA. commercetools’ association with the conference is consistent with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to develop a thriving economy, particularly through eCommerce companies that are currently boosting the country's overall growth. According to reports, The Saudi Arabia eCommerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.56 per cent during the forecast period 2022-2027, as more online businesses are stepping into the country. This growth can be attributed to various factors like rising usage of smartphones, social media, and internet consumption. Similarly, the nation's B2C eCommerce Gross Merchandise Value, estimated at USD 14.1 billion in 2021, is also projected to increase to USD 31.7 billion by 2026.

Ahmed Rashed said: “This is a great opportunity for us to establish our mark in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia markets, as eCommerce businesses are thriving, and consumer demands have increased. Today, businesses place a high value on meeting customer needs and delivering seamless experiences. This gives us the perfect setting to present our solutions and raise awareness about the cutting-edge technologies required to help them operate more effectively and accelerate their business growth. Moreover, we believe Seamless Saudi Arabia will give us the chance to network with potential clients, and we look forward to contributing our ideas to the conference and forming new and effective alliances.”

Through advanced digital solutions to optimise customer engagement, commercetools can assist businesses in improving their eCommerce platforms, in response to the increasing customer demands. As one of the global leaders in new-age digital commerce solutions, the company welcomes businesses from all industries to the U10 stand for a free consultation.

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world’s most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools’ powerful, flexible, scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue, and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

