Bitpanda Technology Solutions stands as one of the most scalable digital assets and crypto infrastructure providers globally

Dubai, UAE: CoinMENA B.S.C., a leading crypto asset platform licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and sister company CoinMENA FZE, licensed by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), announced a strategic partnership with Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the leading digital assets infrastructure provider. This collaboration aims to enhance trading efficiency on CoinMENA's platform and expand the range of crypto assets available to its users.

CoinMENA Co-Founders Dina Sam’an and Talal Tabbaa said, "We are excited to partner with Bitpanda Technology Solutions, an industry leader that shares our commitment to providing top-tier crypto asset trading services. This collaboration will not only enhance trading efficiency but also fulfil one of the most requested features from our users, enabling us to add new crypto assets more rapidly to meet market demands."

When fully implemented, CoinMENA will have the ability to integrate the most complete range of crypto assets available on the market to meet the demands of its users safely and securely. By integrating Bitpanda Technology Solutions as a liquidity provider, CoinMENA will enhance trading efficiency, and ensure users receive the best possible prices. These improvements will deliver a smoother and more reliable trading experience, reinforcing CoinMENA's position as a leading crypto asset service provider in the region.

Nadeem Ladki, Global Head, Bitpanda Technology Solutions, added: “The MENA region is one of the most ambitious and innovative regions in the world when it comes to crypto assets. Bitpanda Technology Solutions provides institutions in the region access to one of the broadest ranges of crypto assets available, in a fully modular way, all with a highly regulated and trusted partner.”

Bitpanda Technology Solutions stands as one of the most scalable digital assets and crypto infrastructure providers globally. As a highly regulated leader in the industry, Bitpanda B2B business boasts a worldwide footprint and is already trusted by some of the world's foremost financial institutions, banks, neobanks, and fintechs. Both Bitpanda and CoinMENA will collaborate closely with respective regulators to ensure full compliance in all future endeavours.

ABOUT BITPANDA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Bitpanda Technology Solutions is one of the most scalable digital assets infrastructure providers in Europe and worldwide. The platform enables FinTechs, traditional banks, and online platforms to integrate regulated trading, investment, and custody services for stocks/ETFs, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Partners can build their own offerings on an ISO 27001 certified and time-tested infrastructure. This fully modular platform allows for integration via state-of-the-art API or direct white label solution.

Bitpanda Technology Solutions | LinkedIn

About CoinMENA

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CoinMENA B.S.C. (C) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a crypto asset service provider (category-3). CoinMENA FZE, a sister company, is licensed as a broker-dealer virtual asset service provider (VASP) by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and serves UAE-based residents. CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA region who want access to crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. At CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets trading platform in the region. For more information, please visit www.coinmena.com

For all media inquiries contact:

Dushane Solomon | Alain Selfani | Adnan Wahidi | Sarika Aidasani

Atteline

Phone: +971 58 532 6136 | +971 52 300 2006 | +971 55 968 8297 | +971 50 612 7765

E-mail: bitpanda@atteline.com