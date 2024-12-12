Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: CODE81, a leading technology services provider, has announced the launch of its Riyadh office, marking a key milestone following its strategic spin-off from Gulf Business Solutions (GBS). This move allows CODE81 to sharpen its focus on delivering advanced digital transformation solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s needs, aligning closely with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

The spin-off empowers CODE81 to hone its focus on delivering advanced technology solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s unique needs. Building on a legacy of expertise cultivated under GBS, the company combines innovative capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), low-code application development and automation with a localized approach to serve Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors effectively.

The Riyadh office represents not only a physical expansion but also a strategic evolution that enhances CODE81’s ability to meet the growing demand for AI and application development solutions in the Kingdom. By leveraging emerging technologies, CODE81 aims to empower organizations across the Kingdom to achieve their digital transformation objectives and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Nader Paslar, General Manager at CODE81, said: “Our spin-off from GBS and the launch of our Riyadh office reflect our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic growth potential. By focusing on the Kingdom, we aim to not only deliver world-class digital solutions but also create meaningful opportunities for local talent. This expansion reinforces our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and to supporting the Kingdom’s transformation into a global hub for technology and innovation.”

CODE81’s Riyadh office also represents a commitment to investing in local talent and contributing to the Kingdom’s localization efforts. The company has partnered with leading Saudi universities to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing training and career opportunities that support workforce development and align with the goals of Vision 2030. By fostering the next generation of Saudi tech professionals, CODE81 is actively contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and leadership in the digital economy.

While the company has already made significant strides in the region, this development will allow CODE81 to deepen its engagement and deliver tailored solutions that address the specific needs of Saudi businesses.

About CODE81

Established in 2024, CODE81 (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) is a highly agile service-driven organization committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future. CODE81 advances into uncharted territories, fostering a culture marked by unparalleled agility, innovative methodologies, strategic partnerships, and diverse perspectives. With a team of 35 specialists, CODE81 specializes in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), low-code application development, automation, and cloud services, crafting superior transformational products and solutions to equip individuals and businesses for sustainable success and enriched lives.