The trial assesses a new anti-estrogen medication that could set a new standard of care for breast cancer following successful outcomes and regulatory approvals, positioning the Fatima bint Mubarak Center as a leader in cancer care and in addressing regional health inequities.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Fatima bint Mubarak Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, becomes the first center in the GCC region to participate in a groundbreaking global therapeutic clinical trial aimed at reducing the recurrence of breast cancer. Funded by AstraZeneca, the trial is evaluating a new anti-estrogen medication that could potentially become the next standard of care for breast cancer patients, contingent on successful study results and regulatory approvals. The trial focuses on a drug from the family of Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD), which is designed to block estrogen receptors more effectively than current medications. The study aims to compare this new drug to existing hormone therapies to determine its effectiveness in reducing cancer recurrence.

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in women. In the UAE, breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in 2019, accounting for approximately 11.6% of cancer deaths annually, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

As the first dedicated cancer center of its kind in the UAE, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center has transformed cancer care in the region through state-of-the-art innovations and advanced technologies, underscoring its commitment to providing compassionate and comprehensive care. By conducting ongoing research and pioneering clinical trials, the cancer center is actively studying the regional population to address and reduce health inequities. This approach not only enhances personalized care but also contributes to a deeper understanding of the unique health challenges in the region, paving the way for more equitable healthcare outcomes for all.

Emphasizing the significance of such trials, Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "Clinical trials are less common in the GCC region, which raises health equity concerns. Our participation in this breast cancer trial reflects our commitment to offering patients cutting-edge treatments while contributing to global understanding of how these treatments work across diverse populations. Therapeutic clinical trials are considered as the gold standard in oncology, providing essential evidence for new therapies that can offer hope to those who need it most. For many patients, these trials represent their best hope for accessing therapies that are not yet widely available.”

The trial, which is a phase 3 clinical study, involves approximately 5,500 participants worldwide. Participation in this trial positions the Fatima bint Mubarak Center as a leader in cancer care and global research. By offering access to cutting-edge clinical trials, the center is committed to bridging gaps in care and providing patients in the region with the most advanced treatment options.

Dr. Bassel Jallad, Staff Physician in Medical Oncology & Hematology at the Oncology Institute, added, "Being the first site in the GCC to conduct this trial is a milestone for our region. It signifies recognition of our capabilities in conducting high-quality research and reflects the growing importance of including diverse populations in clinical trials. This trial will study a new class of anti-estrogen drugs that could significantly improve cure rates for patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Our goal is to ensure that our patients are represented in global research efforts, which is crucial for developing effective treatments tailored to the needs of our community."

Shedding light on the trial, Dr. Eva Turgonyi, Medical Director at AstraZeneca GCC commented “As breast cancer remains the number one cause of cancer-related mortality in the UAE, AstraZeneca is committed to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence and ultimately contributing to the elimination of breast cancer as a cause of death. We are delighted about the participation of UAE sites in the CAMBRIA-2 study. We are working to improve health equity and advocating inclusion of diverse population in our global clinical trials”.

Modeled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center, one of the leading cancer care providers in the U.S., the Fatima bint Mubarak Center is designed to offer comprehensive cancer care in a single location. Unlike the fragmented approach usually seen, where patients must visit multiple specialists across various settings, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center coordinates care around the patient. The center employs multidisciplinary teams of physicians and nurses, each focusing on a specific area of cancer care. From the moment patients arrive, their dedicated team of specialists is with them every step of the way.

