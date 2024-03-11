Evening clinics will respond to community needs during the Holy Month, underscoring Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing patient experiences in its delivery of world-class, complex care to the region.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In keeping with its mission to provide world-class healthcare to all, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, will offer evening clinics during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The extended operational hours from 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ensure access to healthcare services at times that are convenient for local communities.

The evening clinics will run alongside existing day clinics, which are operational Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., and on Friday between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Patients seeking care across specializations such as primary care, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and allergy & immunology will therefore continue to receive uninterrupted services during the Holy Month.

Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “We understand the significance of the Holy Month of Ramadan for our communities, who practice fasting and value spending time with loved ones. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are honored to be an integral part of the social landscape and are dedicated to ensuring our patients can prioritize their health without disruption. Our extended clinic hours reflect our commitment to providing accessible, world-class healthcare services, allowing patients to navigate their health needs seamlessly while participating in the meaningful events of this sacred month."

For more information or to book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223), visit https://www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae/en/institutes-and-specialties/medical-subspecialties-institute/pages/ramadan-clinic-hours.aspx, or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.

