In 2023, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi initiated 60 new research studies, bringing the total to 212 active studies

The hospital holds the distinction of being the first hospital in the UAE to receive the accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the second consecutive year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has been recognized as the top health research hospital in the UAE by the National Center for Health Research at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). This prestigious recognition not only validates the hospital’s ground-breaking clinical innovations but also underscores its leadership in advancing medical research and education in the region.

As a provider of residency and fellowship programs, undergraduate health professional training, and Continuing Medical Education (CME), CCAD is the first hospital in the UAE to be accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGMEI) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). These efforts demonstrate its commitment to research excellence and education.

Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, underscored the significance of this achievement, stating, "Being recognized as the top-rated research hospital in the UAE for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our multidisciplinary approach focuses on researching prevalent regional conditions to pioneer new treatments and elevate patient care standards. Research and education are at the core of our mission, enabling us to bring complex care closer to home.”

The NCHR plays a pivotal role at MOHAP in advancing MOHAP's health research strategies and promoting health research in the UAE. Since its inception, NCHR has been instrumental in recognizing research excellence in health and supporting healthcare facilities and academic institutions. Through the Institutional Research Excellence Awards, NCHR has actively worked to significantly enhance health and biomedical research performance and productivity in the UAE.

Dr. Abdel-Razig continued, "Our commitment extends beyond clinical excellence; we aim to advance medical knowledge and set new benchmarks in healthcare education. As we embark on another year, our unwavering dedication to research, education, and personalized care will continue to define our pursuit of delivering world-class healthcare in the UAE and beyond."

The hospital also launched an enhanced Research Student Program, offering comprehensive education in research methodologies in 2023 and delivered the Fundamentals of Clinical Research course to trainees and faculty, for the third consecutive year.

Currently, the hospital is conducting three genome-based studies focused on liver health, breast health and obesity to further improve the health of the Emirati population. These studies utilize DNA to expedite the development of new treatments and personalized healthcare options.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to lead in medical advancements, highlighted by its contributions to stroke care, adult cardiac surgery, antimicrobial stewardship, and extracorporeal life support. The hospital’s commitment to excellence has also earned it recognition as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in multiple disciplines.

