UAE Leads Region in Robotic Knee Surgery with Over 1000 Cases at Clemenceau Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a groundbreaking achievement that reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in medical innovation, Clemenceau Medical Center hospital Dubai celebrated a major milestone: successfully performing over 1000 robotic joint replacement surgeries using the second-generation CORI robotic system — with an outstanding success rate of 99.5%.

This advancement places the UAE as the second country in the world after the United States to implement this cutting-edge surgical technology. The achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership in embracing and promoting global medical innovations.

A special ceremony was held at the hospital’s auditorium to mark the occasion, during which Dr. Ali Al Balooshi, Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, was honored for his outstanding contributions and for leading one of the most advanced robotic surgery programs in the region.

Dr. Al Balooshi, who has been practicing in Dubai since 2008, stated:

"In 2018, we were among the pioneers to adopt robotic surgery for knee replacement procedures. We contributed to the development of first-generation robotic systems, leading up to the second generation launched in the U.S. at the end of 2020. We successfully implemented it in the UAE by January 2021, making our country one of the first in the world to apply this technology practically."

He emphasized that robotic-assisted surgery has now become the preferred method for all knee replacement operations at Clemenceau Medical Center due to its unmatched precision and nearly zero margin of error — a significant improvement over traditional surgery methods, which carry up to a 20% error rate.

“The advantages of robotics go beyond precision,” added Dr. Al Balooshi. “Patients recover much faster. Most are discharged for no more than 3 days, compared to a week or more with traditional surgery. The cost is also the same, making this advanced option accessible to a wider group of patients.”

He explained that robotic surgery allows for the prosthetic joint to be fitted with a level of precision similar to that used in dental implants, significantly enhancing patient comfort and eliminating unnecessary strain on ligaments and muscles.

To date, Dr. Al Balooshi and his team have performed more than 1,950 robotic surgeries since 2018, including nearly 1000 cases at Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai using the second-generation system — one of the highest figures in the region.

Beyond the operating room, Dr. Al Balooshi has also played a key role in training dozens of surgeons from across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and New Zealand through educational programs held in Dubai. This effort further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced medical training and healthcare excellence.

This milestone is a reflection of the UAE’s long-standing vision to lead in medical excellence. The nation has consistently been at the forefront of adopting state-of-the-art technologies, a journey crowned by the recognition of Dr. Al Balooshi by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his pivotal role in advancing robotic surgery as a cornerstone of the UAE’s healthcare achievements.