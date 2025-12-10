The 24th cycle of the Clean UAE campaign, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, made its 3rd stop in the Emirate of Sharjah on 10th December, in partnership with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and supported by other relevant government entities such as Sharjah Municipality represented by the Al Bataeh Area Municipality and Sharjah Police. The campaign arrived with renewed energy and a continued spirit of national unity, building on the remarkable successes of previous stops across the Dubai and Fujairah. Sharjah Police also honoured the occasion with their presence, providing the musical band that creating a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere which helped elevate the spirit of the event.

The Sharjah event spanned multiple locations, bringing together a total of 1,900 participants representing diverse segments of society. Adorning cotton T-shirts & caps, and equipped with cotton gloves and biodegradable garbage bags, participants enthusiastically joined the campaign, demonstrating the UAE community’s unwavering commitment to preserving the environment. The volunteers worked across a wide-open space covering 10km, collectively collecting 1,237 kg of general waste, while recyclable materials were carefully segregated (550 kg of Paper; 56 kg of Plastic; 23 kg of Glass; and 20 kg of Scrap Metal) and sent to local recycling facilities for proper processing—underscoring the campaign’s dedication to sustainability and responsible waste management.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the enduring significance of the ‘Clean UAE’ campaign, which was launched in 2002. She noted that the initiative promotes sustainable practices across all Emirates and encourages the active participation of all sectors of society, raising awareness of local environmental challenges—particularly waste reduction, recycling and effective waste management. Dr. Al Mar’ashi further emphasised that the campaign cultivates a sense of environmental responsibility among youth and the wider community, fostering unified national action that champions sustainability.

She added that the campaign’s expansion over the years reflects a growing nationwide commitment to adopting sustainable lifestyles. Beyond environmental stewardship, ‘Clean UAE’ strengthens social cohesion by bringing together participants from all walks of life, institutions and partners in a shared mission.

Dr. Al Mar’ashi reiterated that sustained collaboration and active participation remain essential to achieving long-term environmental goals and safeguarding the UAE’s natural resources for future generations.

H.E. Eng. Amal Abdulrahim Mohammed, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Honoured the event with her presence. Her attendance provided strong support to the campaign, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to advancing joint environmental action and strengthening community awareness. Her presence also underscored the importance of unified efforts among government, private sector entities and NGOs to achieve the goals of the Clean UAE Campaign.

Ms. Khadija Ahmed Bamakhramah, Head of the Planning and Follow-up Department from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services expressed their strong support for the campaign, recognising the initiative as a vital platform for promoting civic engagement, environmental awareness, and sustainability practices across the Emirate.

Ms. Khadija, stated: “Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services’ annual participation in the ‘Clean UAE’ campaign underscores its leading role in promoting social responsibility, instilling the values ​​of sustainability, raising environmental awareness, and encouraging community members to adopt best practices for environmental protection.”

She added: “This participation also aligns with the City’s humanitarian and educational mission and its ongoing commitment to integrating people with disabilities into various community activities, providing them with opportunities to participate in national initiatives that serve the environment and society.”

She concluded: “We commend the fruitful cooperation with the Emirates Environmental Group, the municipality of Al-Batayeh and all participating local entities and institutions, as well as the national efforts exerted to promote a sustainable environmental culture that contributes to building a conscious and responsible society.”

Dr. Al Mar’ashi extended her sincere appreciation to the Main Sponsors — McDonald’s UAE and Salik. She also acknowledged the crucial contributions of the Support Sponsors — CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek — and the Technical Partner, ADNOC.

Further gratitude was extended to the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network, and to the Supporting Entities, including Almarai, Aster Group, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories and Oasis Water Company for their valuable support.

EEG also expressed appreciation to its Media Partners — Al Murad Group, Channel 4, Gold 94.7 FM, Radio 4, biz Today, CPI Industry, Gulf News and Pan Asian Media — for amplifying the campaign’s message and expanding outreach to audiences nationwide.

About:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; X & Instagram: @eegemirates.