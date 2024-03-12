VMS, a premier Venture Studio fostering innovation and Clara[NC1] [PR2] [NC3] , a pioneering platform streamlining company digital formations and startup legal processes, are delighted to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively support and nurture startups in the MENA region.

This strategic partnership leverages Clara's expertise in demystifying legal complexities for startups with VMS's comprehensive resources, knowledge, and network. Together, they aim to provide a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs, facilitating a smoother journey from concept to successful venture.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Legal Simplification : Clara will offer accessible legal guidance to help startups navigate the intricacies of setting up, scaling, and exiting their businesses.

: Clara will offer accessible legal guidance to help startups navigate the intricacies of setting up, scaling, and exiting their businesses. Innovation Hub : VMS will continue to empower entrepreneurs with its vast resources, expert insights, and networking opportunities, fostering a culture of innovation.

: VMS will continue to empower entrepreneurs with its vast resources, expert insights, and networking opportunities, fostering a culture of innovation. Risk Minimization: The collaboration will focus on reducing risks for startups, ensuring a more secure and successful growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to partner with VMS, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and entrepreneurial success," said Abdallah Alnashwan, Head of KSA for Clara. "This partnership will help further support our channel partnership approach in the Kingdom and beyond and enable us to reach more startups and provide them with the comprehensive support they need to navigate the legal landscape and succeed in this competitive market."

Motaz Abonoq, CEO of Value Makers Studio, added, "Collaborating with Clara is a natural fit for us. Their expertise in simplifying legal processes complements our mission to nurture and support innovative ventures. Together, we look forward to making a lasting impact on the global startup community."

About VMS:

VMS is a leading Venture Studio and hub of value-focused innovation, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and creators worldwide in turning their innovative ideas into successful ventures.

About Clara:

Clara is a leading provider of digital-first company formation and management solutions in ADGM and other popular jurisdictions. Clara's mission is to empower businesses to thrive by providing them with the tools and support they need to form and manage their companies efficiently and effectively.