Doha, Qatar - The Doha Exhibition & Convention Center transforms into the epicentre of real estate innovation as Cityscape Qatar returns for its landmark 13th edition. Over three full days, until October 14th, the event will unite more than 15,000 investors, developers, government leaders, and innovators - all eager to experience the next era of property development in Qatar and beyond.

This year’s Cityscape Qatar promises to be the most dynamic yet, with over 70 leading developers and an anticipated QAR 400+ million in transactions set to energise the show floor. The event’s momentum signals a thriving market and a wealth of opportunity in Qatari real estate as we enter Q4.

Cityscape Qatar 2025 proudly welcomes Qetaifan Projects as Diamond Sponsor. Qetaifan Island North brings together world-class developments by distinguished partners, each enriching the island’s vision of a premier lifestyle destination. Dar Global introduces L’Horizon and Les Vagues by Elie Saab, JMJ delivers The Grove by Zaha Hadid, Taameer presents Carlton House and HBJ brings The Outlet Village. Together, these landmark projects set new benchmarks for design, lifestyle, and exclusivity -positioning Qetaifan Island North as Qatar’s most prestigious coastal destination.

Also joining as Diamond Sponsor, New Murabba, will give attendees a chance to experience Riyadh's ambitious vision for a new, modern downtown. Powered by technology of the future and inspired by Saudi Arabia's rich traditions and culture, this mega project will be one of the world's most exceptional places to live, work and thrive. Robert Pearce, Executive Director and Head of Sales, New Murabba will also take the stage with an insightful session titled “Lessons from Creating Luxury Hotspots”, sharing their vision for redefining modern luxury through innovation and bold ideas.

Al Waab City joins Cityscape Qatar 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor, underscoring its commitment to shaping the future of real estate in Qatar. As one of the country’s most ambitious mixed-use developments, Al Waab City brings a unique vision of integrated, sustainable urban living to the event. Dr. Abdullah Al Mahshadi – CEO of Al Waab City will be joining the discussion on “New Destinations in Qatar: From Vision to Reality” at the Real Estate Forum on the second day.

Adding a distinctive dimension to the event, V Marine joins as the exclusive Marine Sponsor. Their session on premium waterfront living and investment promises to be one of the standout highlights of Day One - an unmissable opportunity for those passionate about luxury coastal experiences.

As a digital-asset settlement specialist, Deus X Pay, Official Digital Payments partner at Cityscape Qatar 2025, will deliver cutting-edge fintech insights at the Qatar Real Estate Forum (Aqarat Forum) powered by Cityscape. CEO Richard Crook’s keynote, “Real estate, real-time: Cross-border property payments with stablecoins,” on Day Three, promises to redefine how we think about property transactions in a digital world.

With a diverse exhibitor mix spanning master developers, brokers, and proptech pioneers, Cityscape Qatar’s exhibition floor is positioned for active deal‑making. Meet sector leaders like Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Taameer Real Estate, and United Development Company (UDC) - all showcasing Qatar’s ambitious project pipeline and the technologies powering tomorrow’s real estate.

Market-moving perspectives will continue at the Qatar Real Estate Forum Day 3 Powered by Cityscape, with a powerhouse panel on urban transformation and regional real estate trends, followed by a WIRE (Women in Real Estate) panel exploring how to create human-centric spaces that inspire and connect communities.

Joining the conversation on the WIRE panel, “Designed to Thrive: Creating Human-Centric Spaces that Inspire & Connect”, will be Loulwa Al Thani, Head of Architecture at Qatari Diar. This thought-provoking session, moderated by Tracey Hunte, Country Director at Mace, Qatar, will explore how intentional design goes beyond aesthetics to foster human potential and meaningful connections.

Plus, those investing in Qatari property for the first time can gain practical advice from industry expert Jeffery Asselstine of Nelson Park Property.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Real Estate,” Cityscape Qatar 2025 blends headline launches with actionable investor content and next-generation innovation. Across three immersive days, attendees will gain exclusive access to new inventory, near-term opportunities, and the policy-plus-technology enablers reshaping the sector across Qatar and the region.

About Cityscape Qatar

Cityscape Qatar is the nation’s premier real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.

About Informa Tharawat

Informa Tharawat builds platforms that empower industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region’s most dynamic sectors.