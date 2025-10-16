Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar 2025 has concluded after what industry insiders are calling the most transformative edition in the event's history. After three dynamic days at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Cityscape Qatar 2025 didn't just showcase the future of real estate—it created it in real time.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, this landmark edition exceeded expectations and redefined what's possible when visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders converge with a shared mission: to reshape how the world thinks about urban living.

The final day captured the energy that had been building throughout the event. The 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, became the center of groundbreaking discussions on transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth. Meanwhile, the exhibition floor pulsed with visitors immersed in bold project reveals, cutting-edge interactive showcases, and spectacular brand activations—all celebrating 24 years of Cityscape's unparalleled influence on the global property conversation.

The day launched with a financial revolution as Richard Crook, CEO of Deus X Pay, unveiled how stablecoins are fundamentally transforming the investment landscape. "We are witnessing a trillion-dollar shift in how value moves across borders," said Crook. "Stablecoins are not a promise of the future, they are already changing how real-world transactions happen. In real estate, that means payments that are instant, transparent, and trusted."

The Urban Transformation Across the Middle East session, expertly moderated by Edd Brookes of Cushman and Wakefield, delivered compelling revelations about the region's urban evolution. Robert Pearce, Executive Director of Sales at New Murabba Development Company, presented audiences with details of a project that's rewriting the rules of city planning. "The New Murabba project is a civilization-defining destination and the world's largest purpose-built downtown," said Pearce. "It transforms how people live, work, and connect by bringing together design, technology, and human interaction in a new dimension of urban life. Guided by the 15-minute city principle, it will be home to 280,000 residents and welcome millions of visitors from around the world."

The CityscapeWIRE (Women in Real Estate) platform delivered powerful moments of inspiration, championing leadership, inclusion, and human-centered design philosophy. In a compelling Architecture and Design session, moderated by Tracey Hunte, Country Director at Mace, alongside Loulwa Al Thani, Head of Architecture at Qatari Diar, industry leaders explored how thoughtful design can transform communities. "Human-centric spaces that inspire, connect, and support wellbeing are fundamental to the projects we deliver," said Hunte. "CityscapeWIRE created a space to exchange ideas with leaders driving sustainability, urban planning, and design."

The exhibition floor pulsed with unprecedented partnership announcements and strategic collaborations, reflecting extraordinary market confidence. H.E. Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects, captured the innovative spirit driving today's market leaders: "Remaining agile and responsive to market dynamics is essential for every developer today. Customization is becoming the defining trend, creating lasting value for stakeholders across the real estate ecosystem."

For international investors, the event highlighted Qatar's meteoric rise as a world-class investment hub. Giovanna Della Posta, Founder and CEO of Discovery Investments, witnessed firsthand the extraordinary energy that defined this year's edition. "Cityscape Qatar continues to be an inspiring platform that builds genuine partnerships and long-term visions," she said. "Collaborations between Qatar Diar and international partners are helping position Qatar as a truly global destination for investment. The sense of community and exchange this year was exceptional, and it was clear that Qatar's real estate sector is not only expanding but evolving with purpose."

Alexander Heuff, Group Director of Cityscape, captured the historic significance of what unfolded over these three remarkable days: "Cityscape Qatar 2025 has marked a defining moment for the nation's real estate sector and for our platform. More than an exhibition, Cityscape is now a strategic catalyst for investment, innovation, and inclusive dialogue that aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030. This year reflected global investor confidence and the incredible momentum behind Qatar's urban transformation."

Cityscape Qatar 2025 achieved a significant milestone—uniting government leaders, visionary developers, international investors, and innovative designers in a convergence that transformed ambition into opportunity. With record-breaking engagement, world-class showcases that left audiences impressed, and conversations that will shape the next decade of urban development, this landmark edition has definitively established Qatar's position as the undisputed global hub for real estate innovation and investment.

The future of real estate didn't just visit Qatar—it found its new home here.

About Cityscape Qatar

Cityscape Qatar is the nation’s premier real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.

About Informa Tharawat

Informa Tharawat builds platforms that empower industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region’s most dynamic sectors.