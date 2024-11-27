Manama, Bahrain: The much-awaited Cityscape Bahrain, the region's most anticipated real estate exhibition and conference, officially commenced yesterday at Exhibition World Bahrain. The event was inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, setting the stage for a successful five-day run. The exhibition will conclude on Saturday, November 30th.

With over 50 exhibitors participating and an anticipated attendance of 10,000, the exhibition promises visitors to ‘Experience Luxury Living at Cityscape Bahrain’, which is being held in conjunction with Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia. The first day saw visitors immerse themselves in an enriching experience that blends luxury living and real estate excellence.

The event showcases a diverse range of exhibitors, including leading local developers such as Bareeq Al Retaj, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate development and management services companies, who are a Gold Sponsor for this year’s event. Other prominent exhibitors include Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Infracorp, Durrat Al Bahrain, Naseej, Al Areen Holdings, Kooheji Development, among others.

Additional exhibitors include Al Janabiyah Gate Real Estate, Al Yal Real Estate, Carlton Real Estate, Kadi Group, Esterad Amwaj WLL, Kingdom Projects W.L.L, Lulu Tourism Company, Nicholas, Aradi 3 Real Estate WLL and Technogym. Regional developers from the UAE, such as Merlin Real Estate, and global developers from Cyprus and Georgia, including Mardi Water Front LLC and Robura Real Estate, who are also participating.

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), the Official Banking Partner signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with developers including Diyar Al Muharraq, Infracorp, Bahrain Marina, Al Areen Holding among others.

Naseej has completed the infrastructure works on its latest residential project Nasayim Arad and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Al Salam Bank to facilitate mortgage financing on real estate projects. The developer also signed a sponsorship deal with Smart Way Consulting as platinum sponsor of the Smart Cities Summit to be held in April 2025.

Diyar Al Muharraq signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various financial institutions to facilitate homeownership. These agreements aim to provide attractive mortgage financing options and streamlined processes, benefiting homebuyers across a range of projects

Durrat Al Bahrain

Kooheji Developments has launched the Onyx Water Garden project, the third in its prestigious "Onyx" series, following the success of Onyx Bahrain Bay and Onyx Sky View. Kooheji Developments is proud to unveil this esteemed project to the Kingdom, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company also continues to strengthen its trusted partnerships with leading financial institutions, property management experts, and contracting partners to ensure the highest standards of quality and service.

Durrat Al Bahrain who is participating in Cityscape Bahrain for the third time showcased the fourth phase of its prestigious Jawharat Al Murjan Project which contains 200 modern, sea-view luxury villas. During the Cityscape exhibition, Durrat Al Bahrain signed an agreement to extend the financing offer for Jawharat Al Murjan villas with Al Salam Bank, and a marketing agreement with Vinci Real Estate Marketing Company, in addition to offering financing for the project to all GCC citizens with Khaleeji Bank.

On the occasion, Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Bahrain, stated, “Cityscape Bahrain's third edition kicked off yesterday, promising a wealth of opportunities for attendees. This event brings together the entire real estate ecosystem, uniting developers, investors, brokers, architects, and government officials under one roof. Attendees can network, learn, and discover new opportunities as they connect with the key players shaping the future of real estate in Bahrain and the GCC."

The Cityscape Bahrain conference under the theme ‘Innovate, Elevate & Thrive – Liveability at the Heart of Bahrain’s Vision,’ is set to kick off on November 28th, 2024 at Grand Hall A bringing together over 25 local, regional, and international experts. The conference will feature more than 10 hours of content focused on the latest trends and strategies in the real estate and urban development sectors.

The exhibition will be open from 12 PM to 9 PM tomorrow and will run until Saturday, November 30th. On Friday, November 29th, the event will open from 3 PM to 10 PM.

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia. ‘

For more information visit www.cityscapebahrain.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.