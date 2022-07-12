Dubai, UAE: Citymax Hotels, the Landmark Group’s award-winning mid-market hotel brand, has announced the appointment of Nidal Saloum as Hotel Manager for their flagship 204-room property in Ras Al Khaimah. Nidal will also be managing operations for the 2 Citymax properties located in Aswan, Egypt.

A well-rounded hospitality professional with 15 years of experience working across some of the region’s most well regarded and game-changing hotel brands, Mr Saloum has a reputation for being results-driven and goal-oriented.

Commenting on his new role, he said he was looking forward to continuing the good work, which has enabled the hotel to successfully create a niche in the busy and vibrant East Coast hospitality space. From conceptualizing innovative offers to the 97 percent retention of its opening team and the collective endeavour to make every moment at the hotel a celebration, Citymax’s team is a great representation of the vibe that has become the template of the chain.

“Just like the bright and lively décor, the eye-catching artwork and the rooms that mix adventurous colours and youthful comfort into a largely functional design, the team exudes cheer, warmth, and versatility. It is these vibes that I will aim to harness to enhance the overall offering with new concepts and perspectives,” said Mr Saloum.

“Strengthening the visibility, reputation and market reach of Citymax within Ras Al Khaimah and beyond remains a top priority. Moreover, the team and I will work together on various soft touches that will ultimately improve the guest experience journey and create not only long-lasting impressions but also ensure loyalty and repeat business, which is our hallmark,” he added.

With occupancy currently at a healthy percentage, and the hotel’s participation in unique initiatives like Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s RAKation summer campaign, he expects it to be a landmark summer for Citymax Ras Al Khaimah.

Citymax RAK continues to be consistently ranked in the top 5 hotels in RAK, which is no easy feat considering the strong competition from the 5- and 4-star hotels. On booking.com the hotel maintains a 8.1 ranking and continues to play a pivotal role in supplementing the efforts of RAK tourism to create additional demand for Destination RAK.

About Citymax

Citymax is a brand built entirely around our guests - bold, vibrant and full of life, a distinctive hospitality experience focused on delivering memorable service and high perceived value. Consistent delivery of comfort and convenience brought to life with striking colours and contemporary design. Efficient service by the warm, charismatic staff, empowered to put a smile on your face is quite engaging. Surprising touches and attention to detail ensure guests leave delighted and eager to return. Strategically located, Citymax Hotels in Bur Dubai, Al Barsha & Business Bay, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Aswan, Egypt.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to deliver exceptional value consistently, the Group operates over 2300 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 55,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle, Iconic, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box and Emax. In addition to the brands developed in-house, the Group also holds the franchise rights for some of the world's leading fashion and footwear brands in the countries where it operates.

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Balance Spa & Salon, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.

For more information, please visit, www.landmarkgroup.com

For further media enquiries, please contact:

Nandini Vohra

nandini@theguildpr.com