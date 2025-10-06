Dubai-UAE: City Walk will mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a programme dedicated to supporting women’s health and reinforcing the vital message that early detection saves lives.

In partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients, the Pink Caravan fixed clinic will be stationed at City Walk fountain area from 1–31 October, offering visitors free breast cancer screenings and consultations daily from 4 PM to 10 PM. This initiative makes life-saving screenings accessible and encourages the community to take proactive steps in prioritizing their wellbeing.

The partnership reflects City Walk’s commitment to creating experiences that go beyond shopping and dining, creating a safe and welcoming environment where women are encouraged to prioritise their health.

To complement the Pink Caravan activation, visitors will also be treated to exclusive discount vouchers and goodie bags from a range of City Walk outlets, including Perla Dermatology Clinic, N.Bar Salon, La Ville Hotel & Suites, True Religion, Eye Boutique, Dr. Al Dental Clinic, Sisters Beauty Lounge, Bedashing Beauty Lounge, Filli Select, Face Fit, and SaltZen Spa.

Throughout the month, City Walk will further extend its support with a line-up of exclusive tenant offers and experiences in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Health & Wellness:

AIC City Polyclinic

AIC Poly Clinic supports Pink October with 20% off a range of health services, available throughout October. Visitors are encouraged to take charge of their wellbeing with comprehensive screenings and treatments or share the gift of health by encouraging loved ones to do the same.

Body & Mind Academy

Throughout October, Body & Mind Women Beauty Academy marks the Power of Pink with 30% off a wide range of services. From rejuvenating manual massages and innovative Icoone body shaping to luxurious spa treatments, cosmetology, and elegant nail bar care, the offer is available from 1 to 31 October.

Bedashing Beauty Lounge

Bedashing Beauty Lounge will host pop-up activations on 8 and 9 October from 5 PM to 7 PM, inviting visitors to experience the brand’s expertise while raising awareness throughout Pink October.

Fitness Zone

Fitness Zone celebrates the Power of Pink throughout October with pink smoothies and protein bites at the Fuel Bar, Pink October bracelets at reception, and donation opportunities for a local NGO. The celebrations will culminate in a special event on 26 October featuring Reformer Pilates at 10 AM, Zumba with a live DJ at 10:30 AM, an open panel at 11:30 AM with an oncologist, survivor, psychologist, and a strength-focused Bootcamp.

N.Bar

N.Bar brings Pink October to City Walk with pop-up activations on 13, 14, 20 and 21 October from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, offering guests an engaging way to discover the brand’s services and show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perla Dermatology Clinic

Perla Derma Aesthetics offers expert face contouring, non-surgical facelifts, and advanced skin treatments. Enjoy an Instant Glow Facial for AED 500, receive Rosy Lips complimentary with treatments of AED 700 or more, and benefit from 25% off treatments through Pink Caravan vouchers, valid 1–31 October.

Smart Salem Center

Smart Salem, the digital clinic setting new standards in healthcare with 30-minute visa tests, marks Pink October with 20% off Women’s Comprehensive and Premium PLUS Health Screenings, available 1–31 October.

SaltZen Spa

SaltZen Spa joins the Pink October programme with 30% off Lymphatic Massage treatments every Monday and Tuesday. Designed to promote circulation, reduce tension, and support overall wellness, the offer is valid throughout the month of October.

Shopping & Entertainment:

Champion Cleaners

This October, enjoy 50% off value-added cleaning and sanitization services with a maximum purchase limit of AED 500 per customer. The offer is valid for one-time use only with promo code CTWC50 from 1–31 October.

NoWayOut Escape Room

The immersive escape room experience invites visitors to spin the wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes throughout October.

With this month-long programme, City Walk continues to bring the community together, offering visitors meaningful ways to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and take part in experiences that promote wellbeing.

