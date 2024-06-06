Cairo: City Edge Developments, one of Egypt's leading real estate companies, has announced the launch of the Beachfront Towers project in New Alamein City, covering an expansive area of 42,000 square meters. Consisting of four residential towers designed to international standards, the project integrates multi-purpose facilities within the podium levels of these towers. Sales for units in one of the four towers are set to commence on June 6th, offering appealing payment options spanning up to 10 years.

This announcement reflects City Edge Developments' pivotal role on a national scale, as it engages in the sale, delivery, and management of extensive residential, touristic, and commercial ventures in New Alamein City. This endeavor harmonizes with the government's strategic initiative to develop the northwest coast, addressing burgeoning population needs while establishing a prominent global tourist hub. With a focus on meeting the robust demand for City Edge Developments' projects in New Alamein City, notable for their prime beachfront location and adherence to exemplary quality standards in design and execution.

The Beachfront Towers project in New Alamein City offers mesmerizing views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Lagoons, designed by leading international companies. The project includes four residential towers of varying heights (ranging between 27 and 35 floors) with a total of 848 residential units ranging in size from 120-680 square meters. The podium levels offer services for residents and visitors, including sea-view commercial outlets, a promenade overlooking the lagoon, as well as landscaped gardens, water features, swimming pools, cafes, and restaurants.

Building on the success of selling all units in the North Edge and The Gate towers, City Edge Developments will now launch the first tower in the Beachfront Towers project. Due to high demand, this new project is moving forward with a current completion rate of 85%, and it is expected to be finished by 2025. The tower spans 49,000 square meters and includes 180 residential units, 143 commercial units, and 656 parking spaces. Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) supervises the execution, while Hassan Allam Construction is responsible for the construction.

Providing a range of amenities for both residents and visitors, the Beachfront Towers project includes a commercial center featuring renowned restaurants and brand-name shops. Additionally, it boasts luxurious tower entrances equipped with three residential elevators and two service elevators dedicated to furniture transport. Furthermore, the project offers numerous recreational facilities, such as three swimming pools equipped with spa amenities, along with a gym offering panoramic views of the lagoon.

"The company has initiated the summer season of 2024 with the launch of Beachfront Towers in New Alamein City, offering a diverse range of residential and commercial units for reservation. Sales have commenced for units in one of the towers, and we plan to gradually introduce the remaining towers for sale in the near future. Our aim is to achieve contractual sales totaling EGP 45 billion throughout the year," stated Mohamed El Dahan, CEO of City Edge Developments.

He further added, "City Edge Developments has been at the forefront of real estate sales along the northwest coast for the past three years, owing to our distinguished residential and commercial projects, which have garnered the trust of thousands of customers. As a result, sales are swiftly depleted upon reservation, particularly following the successful provision of various services for residents, ensuring our projects are ready for year-round living, not just during the summer season."

Boasting a real estate portfolio comprising projects in New Alamein City, New Mansoura, the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, Downtown Cairo, and New Aswan, City Edge Developments continues to expand its impressive footprint across various key locations.

About City Edge Developments:

City Edge Developments is an Egyptian joint stock company launched in 2017 with a capital of EGP 2 billion. The company was established as a result of the cooperation between the New Urban Communities Authority of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and New Urban Communities, the Housing and Development Bank, and finally the Holding Company for Development and Investment (HDBK.CA). City Edge is one of the leading companies in the fields of real estate development and management of real estate assets in the Egyptian market. The company develops and manages the development of a group of exceptional real estate projects in Egypt that encompass various real estate assets, including several residential projects, commercial malls, hotels, restaurants, and administrative offices. The company was recently awarded the "Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in Egypt" award. City Edge has also succeeded in launching 10 successful projects all over Egypt since its inception