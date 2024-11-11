Cairo: City Edge Developments, a leading company in real estate development and asset management within the Egyptian market, has announced its participation in the "Cityscape Global" exhibition, which will be held in Riyadh from November 11 to 14. The aim is to increase the company’s sales volume by promoting its portfolio of projects to Arab buyers and Egyptian expatriates. This participation aligns with the company's commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to boost revenue from exporting Egyptian real estate.

Through this participation, City Edge Developments will present a wide range of real estate projects, offering investors and prospective homeowners multiple options that cater to diverse needs, spanning both residential and commercial units. This approach reflects the company's dedication to providing innovative and varied solutions in the real estate market.

“Egypt is one of the region's top investment destinations due to its strategic location, linking major markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe, which positions it as a vital hub for international investors. Through our participation in the exhibition, we aim to strengthen our engagement with investors by showcasing our exceptional projects in newly developed cities and major urban development projects. We are committed to delivering high-quality projects that meet the highest global standards, fulfilling our clients' needs while providing unique investment opportunities. We also seek, through this participation, to attract more foreign investment into the Egyptian market." Remarked Eng. Tamer Nasser, CEO of City Edge Developments.

City Edge will showcase a range of distinctive projects that embody the company’s vision of offering integrated, high-quality residential communities. These projects will be displayed at the Egyptian pavilion within the exhibition. In New Alamein City, the company will present its Beachfront Towers project, which consists of four residential towers with heights ranging from 27 to 35 floors, comprising 848 residential units with various sizes and mesmerizing views of the Mediterranean Sea and artificial lakes. The project includes diverse commercial facilities such as shops and restaurants, along with swimming pools, gyms, and wellness centers, creating a living environment that blends comfort and luxury.

The company will also present the Latin District project, which spans 404 acres and features residential units inspired by Mediterranean architecture, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a fully integrated residential community. District includes numerous social and recreational facilities, along with stunning natural landscapes. Among the featured projects is Downtown New Alamein, which includes a variety of residential apartments and commercial spaces that cater to the residents' needs, situated directly on the seafront and near the international hospital and universities.

In the New Administrative Capital, City Edge is showcasing its New Garden City project, which spans an area of 885 acres and includes modern residential units. The company recently launched two new phases within the project, Veranda and Centria, to meet the evolving demand for residential units. The project boasts a strategic location near the Middle Ring Road, Regional Ring Road, and 90th Street, offering easy access via various transportation routes. It is surrounded by key landmarks, including the monorail, hotels, sports clubs, and Hertfordshire University. The Veranda phase includes 591 residential units, while Centria features 970 units, offering various sizes ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom apartments to cater to different customer segments. The units are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025. Additionally, the project includes modern amenities such as walking and cycling tracks, Triple Play service, and security surveillance cameras to ensure residents' comfort and safety.

Additionally, City Edge will present its Al Maqsad project at its exhibition stand, a comprehensive development located in the New Administrative Capital, featuring three distinguished projects. The first is Al Maqsad Villas, which offers various units, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments, with a total of more than 952 residential units, providing multiple services such as a city service center and educational facilities. The second project, Al Maqsad Residence, includes 8,000 residential units, comprising fully finished apartments and duplexes, along with local services and a city service center. The third project, Al Maqsad Walk, offers a mix of administrative, commercial, clinic, and residential units, along with unique services such as high-speed internet, security, parking facilities, and green areas.