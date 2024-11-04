Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East and Africa, celebrated City Centre Almaza’s fifth anniversary, underscoring its significant achievements in fostering economic growth, community engagement and innovative shopping experiences since entering the Egyptian market. A press conference was held to highlight the mall's focus on sustainability, local economic contributions and creating memorable experiences for every visitor.

A Transformative Investment in Egypt’s Retail Landscape

With strategic investments totalling approximately $550 million, City Centre Almaza has profoundly impacted Egypt’s retail sector. These investments have enabled infrastructure enhancements, thousands of job opportunities, and diverse offerings for mall visitors. Furthermore, the centre invested $53 million between 2022 and 2024 in customer experience improvements, while also supporting local businesses and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship.

Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, commented, "We are delighted to celebrate five successful years at City Centre Almaza. Over this period, we have welcomed more than 61 million visitors, underscoring our dedication to innovative, customer-centred experiences. Our commitment to excellence is steadfast as we continue meeting and exceeding our visitors' expectations."

Azab added, "With over 268 stores, including 100 local tenants and a total leasable area of 100,000 square meters, City Centre Almaza remains a premier shopping destination, with tenant sales exceeding EGP 23 billion. Our efforts to create 15,500 direct and 25,700 indirect jobs reflect Majid Al Futtaim’s mission to support economic growth and enhance the communities we serve."

Celebrating Five Years of Happy Moments

To mark its fifth anniversary, City Centre Almaza launched the "Five Years of Celebrating All the Happy Moments with Us" campaign, which features various activities, including the “Shop and Win” initiative. This initiative offers visitors a chance to win prizes totalling EGP 250,000 by the end of the campaign, which runs until November 30. This campaign epitomizes City Centre Almaza’s commitment to providing extraordinary and memorable experiences for every visitor.

A Hub for Community and Cultural Engagement

City Centre Almaza has hosted an array of cultural, social, and sporting events that have enriched the community, such as the "Space of Art" festival in partnership with Cocoon Cultural Center, promoting local artistry and talent development. Additionally, "City Garage Live" and "City Garage Fashion" support young fashion designers and entrepreneurs, further strengthening the mall’s role as a community incubator for emerging talent.

The centre has also celebrated International Women's Day through the “Ladies of CC” campaign, which recognises women's contributions, especially in leadership and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, City Centre Almaza has organised impactful CSR initiatives, supporting over 2,000 underprivileged families and children. One highlight is Majid Al Futtaim’s annual CSR campaign, with 15% of proceeds benefiting the Egyptian Food Bank’s nutrition program. The mall also observed Orphans’ Day by hosting 100 children for a special celebration, creating lasting memories in partnership with local organizations.

Reinventing the Customer Experience

City Centre Almaza redefined its brand identity two years ago through the "Big C Vote" campaign, which engaged visitors in shaping the mall's offerings. This interactive approach inspired popular events such as "City Garage Live", establishing the centre as a unique shopping and entertainment destination in Egypt.

City Centre Almaza’s five-year milestone reflects a legacy of progress, innovation, and community engagement that aligns with Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to create great moments for everyone, everyday. As it continues to evolve, City Centre Almaza remains committed to bringing exceptional experiences to the Egyptian market and beyond.